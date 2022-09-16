Nothing Phone (1) was a hit in India, and is the best-selling in its range

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that it is easier to obtain record numbers in a rapidly expanding market such as than, for example, one now saturated with latest generation technological devices such as Europe, but the result achieved by in just 20 days from the start of sales of (1) is still remarkable.

The vice president and general manager of Nothing India Manu Sharma in a dialogue with colleagues from gsmarena.com revealed that at the end of August of Nothing Phone (1) through the partner Flipkart (strategic, for influence on the Indian market) had been sold well 100,000 units. The performance meant that the first smartphone of the Carl Pei start-up was the best-selling among those for less than 30,000 rupees, the equivalent of 375 euros.

NOTHING OS 1.1.4 COMING SOON, FOR ANDROID 13 YOU NEED PATIENCE

Potentially smartphones could have sold many more: well 10 million users had set up a notification on Flipkart to be notified when Nothing Phone (1) would be available for purchase, and it is possible that some of these are just waiting for the right moment to place the order. Sharma also anticipated that Nothing OS 1.1.4 will be rolling out soon the fourth update for the device that alongside the usual bug fixes and optimizations to speed up the system will introduce improvements for the camera and energy management, so as to extend an autonomy that, however, did not leave us dissatisfied during the review, indeed.

The mouth of the Indian executive of Nothing remained sewn on Android 13 release times, rather he explained that the company’s philosophy is not to come first at all costs but to provide a product, in this case software that is Nothing OS based on Google’s latest operating system, that is satisfactory to use. Unfortunately, added Sharma, the launch period of Phone (1) did not help speed up the times: the smartphone arrived in mid-July, Android 13 a month later.

However a few days ago the CEO Carl Pei had promised that the beta of Android 13 would arrive by the end of the year while the stable firmware at the beginning of 2023, so there are already rough times.

