nothing phone (1) updates with the september patches

(1) returns to update itself with the new version 1.1.4 of Nothing OS, in gradual distribution since the last few hours. The smartphone of Carl Pei’s company is still based on Android 12 and it will still take several months before the update that will introduce Android 13 is released. We hope that on that occasion the glyph interface of Nothing OS will be further expanded, given that at the moment – as also mentioned in the review – the software sector is precisely the main weakness of a smartphone that focuses all its cards on personality. But no more chatter and let’s see what’s in the latest update.

THE MAIN NEWS

Nothing OS 1.1.4 comes with a particularly low weight – we speak of 136 MB – but this does not mean that there are few innovations within it. Let’s start by signaling the presence of Android security patch and overall we find 4 main categories: new functions, camera improvements, system improvements and bug fixes.

As for the new features, these mainly concern system-wide integration of all the options in the application dedicated to Nothing ear headphones (1) (here ours Not review), thus taking a serious first step towards the theme of the ecosystem, so much heralded during the presentation phase. There is also support for LDHC hi-fi audio and the possibility of inverting the three buttons of the navigation bar.

Turning instead to the camera, we find improvements concerning the inclusion of the watermark Nothing the wide-angle camera color calibration – especially the color consistency between this and the main one -, new algorithm that detects when the subject is moving and the ability to take HDR photos with the wide-angle camera at a higher speed.

On the system news front, we find lower consumption for the Always on Display function a new interface for managing updates, a new algorithm for face recognition and the improved thermal management smartphone. Finally we find fixes to known bugs such as some network problems with certain operators, the use of the fingerprint sensor with some banking apps and the cancellation of a bug that did not show the contact name during an incoming call.

In short, this is a full-bodied update that goes to file the experience of using Nothing Phone (1) and improves it in several respects, without upsetting it. That could happen on the occasion of the release of Android 13.

