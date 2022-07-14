Nothing Phone (1), the latest before launch: main camera and images

- Advertisement -

There is now only one day left for the debut of the first Nothing smartphone but the trail of advances concerning it is not slackened. Over the weekend, other details on Nothing Phone (1) were added from an official source and an unofficial (but reliable) source. The Company has unveiled some technical features of the rear camera leaker Evan Blass instead shared more pictures of the smartphone that once again highlight a design that does not go unnoticed.

SONY IMX766 50MP SENSOR FOR THE MAIN CAMERA

We have chosen the bestunderlines Nothing talking about the main camera sensor. The reference goes to Sony IMX766 from 50MP. It has dimensions equal to 1 / 1.56 “ and will be combined with a lens with aperture f / 1.88. It is therefore legitimate to take into account noteworthy performance even in low light conditions. The company also confirms the presence of the double stabilization system (optics and electronics).

Nothing Phone (1) will be equipped with a dual rear camera, the second will have a lens ultra wide angle with 114 ° viewing angle (figure officially confirmed by Nothing). The hardware will then be adequately enhanced by software that will support Night Mode and intelligent scene detection (detects the framed subject – portraits, panorama, etc. – and automatically sets the best parameters to photograph it).

To start testing Nothing Phone’s camera quality (1), the company shared some test shots. Make sure the photos have not been changed is that no filters have been applied . The files in original format can be downloaded by connecting HERE.

NEW IMAGES

The design of the smartphone is not a mystery, even considering that it has already been the protagonist of an in-depth hands-on video. However, the leaker Evan Blass confirms what the aesthetics of the product will be, sharing the images of the two colors (white And Black). To capture the most attention is, as always, the transparent back and full of LEDs.

EXPECTED FEATURES

Display: 6.55 “FHD + OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, flat screen

6.55 “FHD + OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, flat screen SoC: Snapdragon 778G +

Snapdragon 778G + Memory: 8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, 12 + 256GB

8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, 12 + 256GB Connectivity: 5G

5G User interface: NothingOS based on Android 12

NothingOS based on Android 12 Main rear camera 50MP main sensor, Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, lens with f / 1.88 aperture support 4K 60fps video recording, Scene Detection and Night Mode double stabilization system (OIS and EIS)

Secondary rear camera : ultra wide angle, 114 ° viewing angle

: ultra wide angle, 114 ° viewing angle Battery: 4,500mAh, 33 watt fast charge + wireless charging