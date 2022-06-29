Nothing phone (1): the initial sale will be by invitation. Do you remember anything?

- Advertisement -

Nothing phone (1) is one of the hot topics of these weeks, especially now that Carl Pei’s company has begun to push the accelerator on the marketing and hype machine. Just think that, even before the actual official presentation, the first Nothing smartphone is already available for purchase in an auction dedicated to the first 100 copies (the highest bid exceeded € 2,600).

Therefore, if the first units are sold through this system that guarantees a certain exclusivity to the purchased product, it seems that even the initial sale will certainly not be open to everyone, according to what we learn from the latest promotional video of Nothing, published in the past few hours on its official channels. The video, available just below, addresses different aspects of the creation and promotion of Nothing phone (1), including the announcement of the invitation system that will be adopted for the sale of the smartphone. Does it remind you of anything?

NOTHING PHONE (1): THE INVITATIONS TO THE ONEPLUS ARE BACK

Who followed the events of OnePlus since its debut he will have already understood what it is and the reasons why Nothing will follow the same path as the former Pei company. In fact, Nothing explained that this system is directly linked to the very small size of the company and to theimpossibility of producing large volumes of smartphones at this stagewhich is why each purchase will be directly linked to a specific invitation, in order to balance supply and demand.

Pei confirmed that he will gradually extend the number of invitations, however the first phase should allow access to Nothing phone (1) ad an extremely limited number of users. This is to avoid being in the unfortunate situation that involved the sale of the first product of Nothing, that is the ear headphones (1). According to Pei, in fact, the demand for ear (1) was so high as to force the company to sell them only once a week in order to have sufficient stocks, which in any case were sold out in a few minutes.

In short, this is not the scenario that Nothing wants to manage with its phone (1), which is why it has returned to its roots and restored the invitation system that made OnePlus famous in its early years.

MEANWHILE PHONE (1) PASSES ON GEEKBENCH

Waiting to get our hands on Nothing phone (1), the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench and this allows us to confirm some specifications that have emerged in recent months, including the SoC. According to the benchmark platform, Nothing’s first smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + chipaccompanied by 8 GB of RAM memory.

The SoC is precisely identifiable by two elements, the codename and the frequencies from the CPU. Although the name lahaina indicates both the chips of the Snapdragon 778G family and the Snapdragon 888we know that this is the medium-high-end SoC thanks to the frequencies of the different clusters. These also allow us to accurately identify that it is 778G + and not the standard variant, since the latter has a peak of 2.4 GHz and not of 2.52 GHzas noted by Geekbench.

We can therefore update the list of specifications currently known of Nothing phone (1), indicating more clearly the SoC that has been chosen by the Pei company.

NOTHING PHONE (1): ASSUMED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: 6.55 “FHD + OLED, 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, flat screen

6.55 “FHD + OLED, 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, flat screen SoC: Snapdragon 778G +

memory: 8 + 128 GB

8 + 128 GB connectivity: 5G

5G user interface: NothingOS based on Android 12

NothingOS based on Android 12 cameras: front: 32 MP rear: 50 MP main 8 MP, presumably ultra wide

battery: 4,500mAh, 33 watt fast charge + wireless charging