Nothing Phone (1), preparations in progress: prestigious collaborations for the launch

Nothing is preparing to debut on the international market Phone (1), smartphone that wants to differentiate itself from the competition following the philosophy of the young brand created by Carl Pei at the beginning of last year. Little is known about the device, wrapped in an aura of mystery that only increases the curiosity among enthusiasts and professionals. We know it will be called Nothing Phone (1), which will be based on the operating system Nothing OS and that inside it will have a Qualcomm processor (Snapdragon 778G?) as its beating heart. For everything else, rumors come to our aid, from which we can extrapolate some valuable information.

The company is preparing for its debut next summer entering into commercial agreements with telephone operators and e-commerce platforms. After all, Carl Pei has gained a certain experience in the sector, and knows well that to have visibility and reach the greatest number of potential customers it is necessary to build a dense network of partnerships. Here, therefore, take the field alongside Nothing O2 in the United Kingdom, Telekom Deutschland in Germany and the Indian colossus Flipkart called to “fuel Nothing’s global expansion plans and take the Phone (1) one step closer to its summer launch“.

“We can’t wait to shake up the smartphone market“, admits Carl Pei, convinced that Phone (1) will be the right answer contributing to”rekindle the enthusiasm we once felt for the tech industry“.

Nothing Phone (1) can rely on three years of major updates and four years of security updates: if by any chance you are curious to find out what the user experience on Nothing OS will be like, a taste is provided by the Nothing Launcher, available for a few days for free for all Android smartphones with version 11 and later.

NOTHING PHONE (1): WHAT WE KNOW