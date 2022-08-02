HomeMobileAndroidNothing Phone (1): original yes, but how resistant is it? This...

Nothing Phone (1): original yes, but how resistant is it? This is what happens if it falls

nothing phone (1): original yes, but how resistant is it?
nothing phone (1): original yes, but how resistant is it?
The impact of smartphones with the harsh reality of concrete when they fall tends to be traumatic. Especially if a cover is not used to cushion the consequences of accidents, it is difficult to exclude damage when it comes to devices that we always have on our hands and that we carry everywhere for years before replacing them, taking them out of our pockets and placing them more or less in the balance. on infinite surfaces.

And nothing Phone (1), even with its unique design, it certainly does not escape this universal law. The intriguing aesthetic solution chosen for the back of the device, with the transparent body and the LEDs, could be responsible for some weaknesses. In the drop test put in place by PBKreviews that you can see below, in fact, Nothing Phone 1 is damaged much more on the back than on the front: yet both surfaces are covered by a Gorilla Glass 5 glass.

In fact, by dropping the smartphone from the side of the screen, the damage is minimal: the glass comes out intact, and just the paint that covers the aluminum frame is slightly chipped at the corners, a great classic of these accidents.

nothing phone (1) original yes, but how resistant is it
nothing phone (1) original yes, but how resistant is it

On the other hand, the situation is very different when the device is dropped so that it is the back that impacts the concrete: in this case, in fact Nothing Phone (1) definitely feels the pinch, and the glass fills with cracks. In short, aesthetic and kinetic impact when it comes to the back cover of Nothing Phone (1) are both important.

nothing phone (1) original yes, but how resistant is it 1
nothing phone (1) original yes, but how resistant is it 1

In these cases, however, it is always difficult to analyze exactly how things stand. It is possible that the voids and solids that underlie the Gorilla Grass 5 of the rear create more conditions for breaking, or that it was the plastic screen protector that the smartphone is equipped with just out of the box that made the difference, helping to absorb shock. Certainly, however, a transparent cover (so as not to obscure the whole personality of the product, which is right on the back) like the one supplied in the package is always a good way to avoid damage.

