Nothing Phone (1) is filtered in high quality images in black and white colors

Published on

By Abraham
Noted leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared High-quality images of the Nothing Phone (1), which will be available in black and white color options.

The rear panel of the smartphone is also seen without the LED lights enabled and the Glyph interface appears gray. This makes the black variant of the Nothing Phone (1) more eye-catching.

We already know most of the key specifications of the Nothing Phone (1). It has been confirmed that the screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a cutout in the top left corner.

The device is also believed to have a 50 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor.

Inside, it is confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a Snapdragon 778+ processor. It will be available in three RAM and storage configurations of up to 12GB and 256GB, along with a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging.

