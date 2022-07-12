Nothing Phone 1 is a smartphone that aims to be minimalist and revolutionary

- Advertisement -

The Nothing Phone It is one of those devices that promise to bring something revolutionary to an industry that is having a hard time introducing new paradigms after the failure of folding smartphones. This device, of which we have just learned quite a few details, will try to provide something different not in terms of power, but through the user experience and a particular and distinctive design.

Carl Pei, the person behind the “invention”, has called the smartphone Nothing Phone 1. Although it has not yet been officially presented, we already know some important details about it both internally and externally, because yes, one of the most distinctive aspects of this device is its external appearance.

The back of the Nothing Phone 1 is initially transparent thanks to the incorporation of a glass, which is probably protected with Gorilla Glass or other similar technology. However, if we say at first it is because there is a white or black plate inside that prevents us from seeing the internal components. On this plate there are configurable LED lights from the operating system that give the smartphone a somewhat futuristic look, but apart from the aesthetic finish that they give it, technologically it is nothing revolutionary.

Nothing Phone (1)'s premiere is tomorrow. The full specs and features of their most overhyped product to date will finally be revealed.

A good part of the smartphone’s features have been filtered by Kuba Wojciechowski, a developer involved in the Nothing Phone 1 firmware. At the level of features, we are dealing with a smartphone that is more mid-range than high-end due to the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+a screen AMOLED running at 120Hz and native FHD+ resolution (2,400×1,080 pixels), a 16-megapixel selfie camera, plus a configuration of triple camera on the back in which the main sensor is a Sony IMX766the same as the one used by the ROG Phone 6. Waiting for what is shown at the event scheduled for today, the rear camera seems to be the most remarkable point.

Another characteristic of Nothing Phone 1 is the operating system: Nothing OS. This software will try to offer a minimalist experience adjusted to the characteristics of the smartphone, but let no one have any illusions, since it is based on the Android Open Source Project or what comes to the same thing for people without deep computer knowledge: it is based on Android and will use its own launcher, which can be obtained from for free from the Play Store. Some applications that could be present in the system would not be its own, but rather third-party according to the information published by Wojciechowski.

As we have already said, behind the Nothing Phone 1 is the aforementioned Carl Pei, a person who in the past had a relevant role in OnePlus, a well-known smartphone brand of Chinese origin. Apparently the smartphone is being manufactured by the Chinese company BYD Electronic and will begin to be marketed this summer.

We leave you with the video of the official event and the door open to update with more information as we learn.