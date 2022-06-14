Nothing Phone (1) in the first live image: 100% recycled aluminum frames

Nothing Phone (1) will finally be announced on July 12. In fact, in a month we will discover the first smartphone of the brand created by Carl Pei in 2021, the most important of his (short) history, as admitted by the founder himself. So let’s get ready for a 30-day teaser, because knowing the modus operandi of the former OnePlus manager from here on will be published on the social channels material whose purpose will be to keep the public’s attention high about the upcoming product. After all, this has also been the case in the past few weeks.

Today the official account of Nothing gives us a small preview – in the true sense of the term. Yes, because the two colorful birds (false) protagonists of the image are perch right on the Nothing Phone (1) in white version. From this tiny portion it can be deduced that the form factor resumes the lines of the latest iPhones (but there are those who say that rather there will be some resemblance to the Galaxy S22), with flat edges, rounded corners and a metal frame which Carl Pei himself turns out to be 100% recycled aluminum. The camera also appears in the upper left corner: it is not seen but there is also the second one, positioned vertically immediately below the one shown in the image.

Unfortunately, nothing else is seen, but let’s expect more surprises (and details) over the next few days. In the meantime, let’s be satisfied with what has been revealed to date by both the company and the rumors. Below you will find all the details.