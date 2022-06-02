Nothing Phone (1), here we are: Carl Pei makes a recap, very soon the announcement of the date

Nothing it has spread so many fragmentary details on the Phone (1) who felt the need to do a (self) recap. Reorder ideas, of course, but also keep attention on a particularly awaited smartphone, either because it is the first of the young brand, or also because behind it is Carl Pei, founder of OnePlus and now known for his marketing strategies engaging which in the past have undoubtedly brought good results.

THE RECAP OF THE FEATURES

Here is the summary of what has so far officially emerged on Nothing Phone (1), word of Carl Pei:

recycled aluminum midframe

transparent rear shell

wireless charging

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

no chin (the reference is to the bottom edge)

And there is another piece of information shared on Twitter by the CEO: the announcement date will be revealed (very) soon. It has long been known that the smartphone will arrive this summer, but the exact date is still unknown even if there are those who hypothesized the 21st of July. We will have to be patient a little, it seems, to get the last detail.

Nothing Phone (1) will be based on the Nothing OS operating system – have you tried the Launcher? – and, according to the rumors that have emerged on the net to date, it should be equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 8 / 128GB of RAM / internal memory, 5G connectivity, 32MP front camera and 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera. The battery will be 4,500mAh and, as confirmed by Pei himself, it can be recharged wirelessly.

Last, but certainly not least, is the guaranteed support for 3 years of major updates and 4 years of security patches. The price? Obviously it is still top secret, rumors speak of a figure that is around around 500 euros.