Nothing Phone (1), fast charging but not too much: performance similar to Galaxy S22 +

The wait for fans curious to find out what the Carl Pei’s first smartphone after the OnePlus experience is about to end: Nothing Phone (1), we have known for a few days, will be presented on 12 July at 17:00 Italian during the Nothing (event): Return to Instinct from London.

The web is mobilizing to find out in advance some information about him with respect to the official timing, and nothing is left out, not even the safety certifications. So the one with which the TÜV SÜD has certified in recent days the safety of Nothing’s power supplies becomes news that can tell us something, the speed with which it is likely to be able to recharge the battery by Phone (1).

POWER SUPPLY DELIVERY UP TO 45 WATTS

There are several certifications that come out looking in the TÜV archive, and not because the power supplies are more than one but, trivially, because the company will have to build different ones depending on the markets in which Nothing Phone (1) will be distributed. But one – the one for North America – is more interesting than the others because it gives us a complete overview of the different combinations of voltage and current to which Nothing’s wall charger can operate:

5 volts 3 amps – 15 watts

9 volts 3 amps – 27 watts

12 volts 3 amps – 36 watts

15 volts 3 amps – 45 watts

20 volts 2.25 amps – 45 watts

Compatibility with the standard is also highlighted PPS (Programmable Power Supply)which means that the charger can change the voltage and current in real time by adjusting the power to the state of charge of the device.

NOTHING LIKE SAMSUNG

45 watts is therefore the maximum output power that the power supply can deliver, so if it is – as it seems – the charger included with Nothing Phone (1), the smartphone will have a fast charge at 45 watts. It is not – it is evident – a reference value, but although some Chinese companies have pushed the limits very high – see the 15 minutes necessary for Realme GT Neo 3 to fully recharge – there are still major companies that have chosen the way of cautionas Nothing would have done.

See for example Samsung, which on a product of over 1,000 euros such as Galaxy S22 Ultra offers fast charging at 45 watts. Shared value with Galaxy S22 +which it probably is the most interesting example to be considered for a read on Nothing Phone (1). According to rumors, the latter will have a 4,500 mAh battery, a capacity identical to that of Galaxy S22 +: if fast charging at 45 watts is confirmed, even Pei’s smartphone like Samsung’s could pass. from 0 to 50% in 20-25 minutes.

Along with the so to speak unofficial revelation on the power of fast charging, in the past few hours the informant Mukul Sharma has intervened on Twitter to add a piece to the puzzle. According to the information in his possession, the OLED display Nothing Phone (1) 6.55 inch and 90 Hz will have the support for HDR10 +which is a guarantee of well-contrasted images and videos.

Slowly, in short, the portrait around the first smartphone of Nothing becomes more and more defined, but for certainties we have to wait until 12 July.