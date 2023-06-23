Nothing OS 2.0, new clues on the home screen from two screenshots

- Advertisement -

Two screenshots seemingly like so many others could be the first tracks from the Nothing OS 2.0, the Android-based user interface that will come pre-installed on the upcoming Nothing Phone (2). For two weeks now, the new UI of Nothing has been talked about on at least two occasions: the first for the dialogue between colleagues at XDA and Mladen M. Hoyss, among the men who have followed the project of the nonconformist launcher Blloc Ratio (here our study) as well as a fresh “purchase” of Nothing; then for the number one and founder of the English startup Carl Pei, who has promised Nothing OS 2.0 on Nothing Phone (1) by the end of August.

In this case it’s simple put two and two together and hypothesize, without risking ending up too far from reality, that the two screenshots published on Twitter come from a Nothing Phone, (1) or (2) basically it doesn’t matter. One, the one in lighter colors, was published by Bruno Viegas, Software Product Design Lead of Nothing, the other instead is by Carl Pei, who wrote on his Twitter: “My home screen. Share yours?”. A way like any other for display the Nothing OS 2.0 home screen inspired by Blloc Ratio making headlines with a great classic, uncertainty.

However, the chances that this is a heavy customization of the current Nothing OS home are very low. The insider SnoopyTech is also convinced of this, who did not hesitate to retweet Pei’s post by telegraphing: “Nothing OS 2.0”. On the left the screenshot of Bruno Viegas, on the right that of Carl Pei

There’s a lot curiosity around Nothing OS 2.0 for at least two reasons. The first is that Nothing now has its own software development team involving, among others, former OnePlus men, and Carl Pei himself has raised the level of expectations towards a user interface that finally it will have to live up to expectations. The second concerns Hoyss’ past and the original approach that could have resulted in Nothing, something that could produce an original looking user interface, different from the others. It would be a breath of fresh air for an industry that has long seemed to be running out of ideas.