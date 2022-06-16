Nothing lets us see the Phone 1 before its launch

To create anticipation before the event of July 12 release Nothing has just revealed a full photo of Phone 1.

This photo confirms some leaks and rumors about the device that, following the line of other brand products, has a fairly transparent design, although not as much as we might expect.

The Phone 1 has a transparent back cover (we don’t know if it’s glass or plastic) that reveals some of the “guts” of the phone, including a few screws and white light strips that highlight the cameras and wireless charging coil.

White plates inside the phone hide most of its components so it’s not really a transparent device.

Nothing’s Carl Pei has already discussed the challenges of designing a transparent headset, as it forces the components inside to be prettier than usual.

We don’t know much about the Phone 1, but in a conversation with Ars Technica Carl Pei states that this phone aims to stand out and convince iPhone users to join Android. We also know that the phone is very software-centric and runs a custom version of Android.



