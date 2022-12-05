Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Nothing can launch smartphones in the United States and intends to compete with Apple

By Abraham
According to information released on Monday, Nothing is studying the US market and plans to launch smartphones in the country.

Commenting on the subject, Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing, also revealed that his company wants to compete directly with Apple in the US.

The executive said that Nothing is in initial conversations with some operators in the country and, if all goes well, soon Nothing Phone 1 and other devices will arrive in the country:

The reason we don’t launch in the US is because you need a lot of additional technical support to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they have to do on top of Android. We felt that we weren’t ready before.

We are now in discussions with some carriers in the US to potentially launch a future product there.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.
Pei also said that it is not easy to compete with Apple in the United States, since the country is the largest market for the Cupertino company in the world.

In the US, there is a very big challenge and iOS is becoming more and more dominant. They have a very strong block with iMessage, with AirDrop, especially among Gen Z. So that’s a growing concern for me.

There may come a time where Apple takes 80% of the overall market and that just doesn’t leave enough room for Android manufacturers to keep playing.

The executive also commented that Nothing has already sold 1 million smartphones worldwide and the expectation is that revenues will grow more than ten times this year. However, Pei acknowledges that Nothing continues to lose money:

We pay too much of our COGS [custo dos bens vendidos] in dollars, but we earn money in pounds, in euros, in Indian rupees – so everything has devalued against the dollar. The goal is to be profitable in 2024.

The Nothing Phone (1) is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

