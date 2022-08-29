Notepad and tabs

Unfortunately, the in Windows 11 has a significant disadvantage: the tab size has decreased. Is there a way to force notepad to have character spacing?

I think the new Notepad in Windows 11 is great – just the fact that I can undo changes in several steps is worth its weight in gold. Unfortunately, there is also a significant disadvantage: the tab size has been reduced from eight to four characters. This in turn means that all my text files are now optically incorrectly formatted. Is there a way to force the new Notepad to use eight character spacing as well?

In fact, the new notepad behaves completely differently than its predecessor at this point. It does not measure the width of the tabs according to characters, but is fixed at half an inch and, as far as we know, cannot be changed. This is a logical measure that, depending on display size and global scaling, may not be the same as if you were to measure it with a ruler on your screen.

How many characters this corresponds to depends on the font and size set in Notepad and on the zoom level. So the four signs you observed are more or less random. You can try to restore the usual formatting with a different font (in the settings) and a different zoom (in the View menu). In our tests, the display proved usable with the “Consolas Regular” font in 10 points and a zoom that was reduced by two levels. However, in all combinations where the tabs were reasonably correct, the font looked quite small. In addition, Notepad does not remember the zoom level set when exiting.

If you need an editor with tabs corresponding to a certain number of characters, Windows 11 Notepad is not the best choice. Recommended free alternatives are the programs Notepad++, PSPad or – especially if you frequently edit program text or scripts – Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code.