Notebooks with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 go on pre-order in the US

Laptops equipped with video cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 went on pre-order in the US this week. The devices are being sold to from US$ 999, about R$ 5,230. The models will be released on the 22nd of February, but pre-orders are already open at several US retailers. In addition to intermediate chips, The NVIDIA also released the GPUs RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 in the high-end segment.





The GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and both feature a standard 35 W profile and up to 115 W TGP. The RTX 4070 has 4608 cores, up to 2175 MHz boost clocks and a 128 MHz bus bits. - Advertisement - The RTX 4060 has 3072 cores, up to 2370 MHz of boost clocks and also comes with a 128-bit bus. Finally, the RTX 4050 comes with 6 GB of dedicated memory and the GPU can reach 1605 MHz when relying on a 96-bit interface.



