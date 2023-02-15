Notebooks with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 go on pre-order in the US

Laptops equipped with video cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 went on pre-order in the US this week. The devices are being sold to from US$ 999, about R$ 5,230.
The models will be released on the 22nd of February, but pre-orders are already open at several US retailers. In addition to intermediate chips, The NVIDIA also released the GPUs RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 in the high-end segment.
The GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and both feature a standard 35 W profile and up to 115 W TGP. The RTX 4070 has 4608 cores, up to 2175 MHz boost clocks and a 128 MHz bus bits.
The RTX 4060 has 3072 cores, up to 2370 MHz of boost clocks and also comes with a 128-bit bus. Finally, the RTX 4050 comes with 6 GB of dedicated memory and the GPU can reach 1605 MHz when relying on a 96-bit interface.
Buyers can expect the performance of a graphics chip capable of rendering games at 1440p at 80+ FPS. Users can also get access to video renderings of up to 2.5 hours being made in just 10 minutes.
NVIDIA’s Ada GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs will deliver up to a 30% performance improvement over their predecessors, adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and improved ray tracing performance.
Are you interested in NVIDIA’s new mobile GPUs? Let us know in the comments down below!