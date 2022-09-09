Notebook CPUs from AMD: Mobile Ryzens from 2023 with new names

AMD announces the CPU range for s for 2023 as well as a new naming scheme that should provide more clarity.

It is already known that AMD wants to sell the Ryzen 7000 CPU series for notebooks in 2023. But AMD is now making it clear that the Ryzen 7020 “Mendocino”, Ryzen 7030 “Barcelo-R”, Ryzen 7035 “Rembrandt-R”, Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” and Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” variants should come.

- Advertisement -

AMD wants to stick to a fixed naming scheme for processor from 2023 so that those who are willing to buy can keep track.

Using the Ryzen 5 7640U (Phoenix) as an example, AMD explains that the five characters mean “7640U”.

The first digit stands for the model year, so “7” for 2023; the “8” will follow in 2024, and the “9” in 2025.

- Advertisement -

The second digit encodes the market segment. A “1” (Athlon Silver 71xxx) stands for an Athlon Silver, a “2” (72xxx) for an Athlon Gold. A Ryzen 3 gets a “3” or “4”, a Ryzen 5 gets a “5” or “6”, a Ryzen 7 gets a “7” or “8” and a Ryzen 9 gets an “8” or “9”.

The third digit stands for the Zen generation (Zen 1, Zen 2, Zen 3 and in the case of Phoenix Zen 4).

- Advertisement -

Finally, versions with more or fewer functions can be distinguished with the fourth digit (“0” less, “5” more).

As usual, the last letter stands for the power consumption class aka Thermal Design Power (TDP) – but not only. A small “e” refers to the 9-watt type, which is a throttled “U” type for fanless notebooks. The “C” designates chips for Chromebooks with 15 to 28 watts – as well as “U” types. The “HS” CPUs are specified at around 35 watts and the “HX” types at 55 watts.

Novelties and warm-ups

AMD announced the Zen 4 innovations Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” and Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” with TSMC N4 in June. Otherwise, AMD apparently plans to sell revised (revised, “-R”) versions of older processors in 2023 with Rembrandt-R (Ryzen 7035), Barcelo-R (Ryzen 7030). The Mendocino (Athlon and Ryzen 7020) therefore remains as it is.

The Ryzen 6000U types “Rembrandt”, which are still hardly available in this country, were announced by AMD boss Lisa Su in January 2022 at the CES. The Mendocino types were announced in May, the Barcelo in 2021.

