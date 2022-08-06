Notable People, a map that will let you know who are the most famous people in each city

Today we can find a large number of web pages that are capable of offering all kinds of data, even those that you think cannot be obtained, as it may well be knowing who are the of each city in the world.

That’s right, and this It is something that can be known thanks to a website called People which, as we have just told you, is in charge of showing who is the most or emblematic person in any city or country.

This is a project created by Topi Tjukanov, a geographer working for the Mapbox company who managed to collect data regarding the popularity of different notable personalities in order to locate and classify them on this Notable People map. For this, the site takes into account the sections of culture, discovery and science, leadership and sports games.

To get to this, the creator had to use a reference article as a database to know who are the most famous people in each city or country in the worldpublished by the prestigious journal Nature.

In fact, said article comments on the points on which they relied to classify the individuals they consider to be the most famous in each city or country worldwide. Basically, it all comes through wikipedia and these are some of the factors on which they have been based:

– Average number of visits to each person’s profile between 2015 and 2018.

– Number of edits made to the Wikipedia profile of the person in question.

– Number of external links such as sources, references, among other things.

– Number of items available and a complete biography of the individual.

Now, making it clear that there is a good base of information behind the results offered in Notable People, it only remains to say that as soon as you enter their website you will come across a movable map that will show in large the names of the most important people. Logically, the more you bring the screen closer to a specific country or city, the more names will begin to appear.