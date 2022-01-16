Notable improvements for iPad Pro in 2022!

The company is testing a system similar to MagSafe for the new iPadPro. Wireless charging will be slower than normal direct charging, which will consist of future models.

With respect to glass back, the company encountered difficulties as this would make it a more fragile and easily damaged product. The solution was to design a larger Apple logo (similar to the MacBook Pro) but made of glass. As a result, the load is transmitted through the Apple Logo.

The prototype also has strongest magnets to avoid accidents and supports uploads at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

As to your screen, it is likely that Manzana keep two different sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The update will be more significant in the 11-inch model, Ming Chi Kuo he thinks the company will swap out the LCD panel for a miniLED screen, like it did in 2021 with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Processor and storage capacity.

After Manzana surprised when he added the chip M1 in the iPad Pro, it will now likely update the version of this chip for the next iPad.

For its storage capacities, Apple will almost certainly keep the same options, ie: 128GB; 256GB; 512GB; 1TB; 2TB.

How Manzana has been moving away from 64GB models on iPhones, and all new Macs start at 256GB, it would make sense if the company starts the iPad Pro 2022 with 256GB of storage instead of 128 GB.

iPad Pro 2022: 5G and new accessories.

Although there are no rumors about the capabilities 5G of iPad Pro 2022, it is likely that Manzana bring more bands for the next model. There are also no rumors about new accessories, but since the company plans to introduce a connector MagSafe to load the iPadPro, at least the Smart Folio and the Magic Keyboard could receive some minor adjustments.

When will the new iPad Pro be released?

At the moment, the information we have about when in 2022 the iPad will be available is very vague.

However, if the company keeps pace with it, its launch is likely to occur during the first part of 2022. It would make sense that at the big event in March or April, Apple would also announce the update to the MacBook Air, since both products consist of the same processor.

How much will the iPad Pro 2022 cost?

Like the iPad Pro 2021 from 12.9 inches received a price increase $100 with the addition of mini LED screen, it would make sense that the iPad Pro 2022 with screen 11 inches will also start with a price increase of $100.

If so, these would be the prices of the next iPad Pro: 128GB: $899; 256GB: $999; 512GB: $1199; 1TB: $1599; 2TB: $1999.

– iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi: 128GB: $1099; 256GB: $1199; 512GB: $1,399; 1TB: $1799; 2TB: $2199