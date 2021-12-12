Not sure which streaming device to buy? So you can know which is the best for you

At present, there is no doubt that the contents on demand They have taken the lead when it comes to entertainment. Hence, it is vital to have the equipment and services that allow us to enjoy them quickly and smoothly. Now, the problem is that the market is flooded with options and it is not always easy to discern which streaming device we should buy.

If you also find yourself in the middle of that tirade, here we can help you. Next, we’ll explore a little of the three most popular streaming device services on the market. In this way, we will be able to know in detail both its advantages and disadvantages, which could help you make more informed decisions.

How to know which streaming device we should buy?

Before evaluating the characteristics of each streaming device, it is worth asking ourselves what would make us buy any of them. For example, on the one hand we may be looking for good prices above all, since we require a more affordable option.

On the other hand, our priority could be variety, because what we need most is a diverse catalog to make the most of. In any case, those kinds of differences can help you get a better idea of ​​what features to look for before buying a streaming service device.

Currently, one of the best known and most used models is the Chromecast. However, it is far from the only one on the market and it is not always the best option for everyone. Hence, the three options that we will present here are additional alternatives to the equipment already mentioned.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The first team to mention is Chromecast’s direct competition, the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Thanks to this service, you can stream the content you want on your television.

That way, you can have both subscription services such as Netflix and the like, as well as free YouTube-style platforms. All with the touch of a button and activate the “stick” that connects via HDMI.

As part of its catalog of services are some platforms such as Prime Video, Movistar +, DAZN, Atresplayer and / or Plex servers, among many others. To access them, you can use the remote control or activate the Amazon voice assistant: Alexa. That way, just by saying it you can not only control the equipment in your home, but also search and consume the content you want on your preferred platforms.

Although it offers variety, without a doubt its best compatibility is with Amazon’s streaming service: Prime Video. After all, the platform offers series and movies that are compatible with the quality that can be found on 4K televisions.

Therefore, if Prime Video is one of your favorite platforms, you will no longer have to wonder which streaming device to buy: the Amazon Fire TV Stick is what you need. In case you want to buy the equipment right now, you can do it from this link.

Roku Streaming Stick +

Next, another of the great competitors of the Chromecast is the Roku Streaming Stick +. Of all the options, Roku services offer the most diverse range of options.

Initially, it has the usual platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, Showtime and Google Play. But, in addition to that, it also has more than 500 thousand channels associated with Roku’s native platform and an infinity of “secret channels” on various topics that you can access through special codes.

The Roku “stick” connects via HDMI port and comes with an included control that will allow you to navigate through its native interface (Roku OS). Everything so that you can control the streaming platforms that you follow comfortably and from a single point.

To buy the streaming device, you only need to invest less than $ 60. So if you want to do it right now, you can follow the link that we provide you.

So… which streaming device is best for me?

Everything will depend on what you want to achieve with the team. For this reason, as we said before, in order to determine which streaming device you should buy, the first step is to recognize what your priorities are.

For example, you want a device that is capable of being compatible with a wide variety of devices and that offers you access to thousands of different streaming services, then Roku will be for you. Likewise, if your goal is to have a multifaceted service, perhaps the Xiaomi Mi Box S model is your best ally, since it will be able to give you access not only to Google platforms, but also to the audiovisual content and video games of Android TV.

Finally, if you are looking for exclusive content and high visual quality then the Amazon Fire TV Stick option could be the ideal one for you. After all, it offers you an ideal technological ecosystem, which will perfectly match what you will need from your streaming device.

Have we skipped any other highly recommended device? Let us know in the comments!