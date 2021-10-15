Not sure how to unlock layers in Photoshop? Here we teach you

Learning to use Photoshop doesn’t happen overnight, but practice and consistent use will help you move forward more quickly. However, in our first steps we can always get stuck in the most basic things and this is normal. Therefore, we want to help you a little on your way and if you do not know how to unlock layers in Photoshop, here we will give you the steps to follow.

The management and administration of layers is a very important factor in the dynamics of this software, so it is essential to know this.

So you can unlock layers in Photoshop

The idea of ​​locking layers in Photoshop is that everything stays in place and no accidental changes can be made when exploring the file. Therefore, when you first open a file, it will likely have its layers locked.

Here we give you the scenarios where you will have to unlock layers in Photoshop.

Unlock a layer

Image Source: addictivetips.com

If you opened the file and found a locked layer, the process to access to make changes is really simple. First of all, go to the Photoshop layers section and click on the one you need to unlock. There you will see that right next to it it has the icon of a padlock, click it and that’s it.

Unlock a layer group

Image Source: addictivetips.com

It is also possible that you find grouped layers, that is, that several are tied to the same controls. In this case, the process does not differ too much from the previous one, you will only have to see which group is blocked, click and then click the lock icon.

You will immediately have the group unlocked to make the changes you need.

Unlock the background layer

The above cases refer to when we open a Photoshop file and find locked layers. However, these layers are nothing more than images inserted by and locked by users. The case of background layers is different because they are not created by the user and therefore they are blocked by default.

If you want to make changes to the background layer you will only have to go to the first layer of the project, right click and then select the option “Background layer”. This will generate a copy of the background layer that will be unlocked and where you can make changes.