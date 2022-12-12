Not one more speed problem: Xiaomi’s 10 Gigabit router arrives

We already know very well the importance of choosing a good router to fully enjoy a guaranteed Internet connection and more so taking into account that more and more devices are connected to the network. In this sense, Xiaomi routers have been surprising for some time due to their characteristics, but the latest model is directly rubbing your eyes to believe it.

- Advertisement - In the same event in which the new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were presented together with MIUI 14 and the Buds 4, the Chinese company has also made room to delight us with the possibilities offered by the new router especially in speed. New Xiaomi 10 Gigabit router Xiaomi has made this router official (Xiaomi Router 10000) saying it could be the perfect home network upgrade to go along with one of your devices, as it supports NFC for easy setup and pairing with compatible devices.

- Advertisement -

If we take a look at the image, we will see that, in essence, we are dealing with a model that is practically identical to the AX9000, but the components inside have been updated to equip the highest technology in connectivitywhich is precisely what they have focused on from the brand.

It has a total of 12 antennas and 12 amplifiers that can reach a maximum speed in WiFi connection of 5764.8 Mbps, almost 1,000 Mbps more than the AX9000. At its heart is 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core Qualcomm processor.

- Advertisement -

According to manufacturer data, it could support up to 1,000 devices connected simultaneously. It is a router with three wireless bands (2.4 GHz, 5GHz and 5GHz specialized for gaming), to avoid traffic saturation problems and that each device is connected in its best possible band. During the presentation they talked about actions such as playing games in Virtual Reality and playing streaming content in 8K resolution as something easily feasible for this model.

In terms of cable connectivity, it is not far behind either, since it has with four Ethernet ports with a maximum speed of 2.5 Gbps each, to give a total of 10 Gbps in case they are all occupied. It also has a USB 3.0 port, an SFP+ input and a LAN/WAN port of up to 10 Gbps, in addition to the NFC chip that we mentioned earlier.

Speaking of video games, in addition to exceptional specifications for online play, it has a game optimizer. It focuses on actions like minimize latency, avoid data packet loss and improve the cross-play experience. Playing the same game on PS5, Xbox or PC simultaneously and with the same connection is no longer a problem.

Price and availability

The bad part always comes from the fact of the availability of these routers on this side of the world. It has barely been presented and Chinese consumers can already reserve it on the official website. it gets there on sale next December 14but around here it doesn’t look like it’s going to end up disembarking.

As for the price, in case someone wants to import, it has been established at 1,799 yuan (at the exchange rate). about 250 euros), a considerable price, but quite affordable considering the leap in quality it offers.