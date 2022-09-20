Not long! Windows 11 Update 22H2 Found in ISO File on Microsoft Website

appears to be ready to release Windows 11’s 22H2 . The new version will bring several customization improvements to the operating system and may be released next Tuesday, September 20th. This prediction has just been reiterated by a user discovery @XenoPanther on twitter. The developer links to download the ISO version 22H2 through Microsoft’s own server. Clicking on the addresses does not initiate the download of the installation file, after all, the data is not yet available on the big tech servers — and possibly will not be accessible until the update is officially released.

Coming soon to a Microsoft Download Site near you. pic.twitter.com/QWToavXln1 — Xeno (@XenoPanther) September 18, 2022

The existence of pre-hosted links on the company’s server gives strength to rumors that the new version will be released soon. As usual, the update must be released through Windows Update. “Clean” installations will also be possible, but may require the user to have a Microsoft account – here’s how to get around this requirement. Instagram now allows you to embed profile thumbnails - Advertisement - Windows 11’s 22H2 update should bring possibilities for customizing the Start menu – reason for complaints from several users – and new features for the File Explorer, which will now have tabbed browsing.