Not long? Vivo S16 and S16 Pro get launch forecast in new leak

Update (11/30/22) – JB

According to preliminary information gathered by Digital Chat Station, the launch of the vivo S16 line is getting closer. That’s because sources within the manufacturer revealed that the vivo S16 and S16 Pro may be announced in the last week of December🇧🇷 In addition, DCS added that smartphones should draw attention to their thin and light design, in addition to the presence of an OLED display with a high refresh rate. Another detail previously revealed is that the vivo S16 should have a Snapdragon 870 processor, while the S16 Pro may be announced with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200. - Advertisement - Both should still support 80W fast charging and should also have Android 13 as the operating system. For now, the manufacturer does not comment on the leaks, but it is clear that new details of the devices may be revealed over the next few days.

Update (11/28/2022) – FM

vivo S16 and S16 Pro are 3C certified and leak with 8200 Dimensity, 80W recharge and more

Vivo is expected to launch its next generation of premium “S” cell phones soon. The vivo S16 and vivo S16 Pro, as they should be called, had new specifications revealed this Monday (28) after receiving certification from 3C — a Chinese regulatory body similar to Anatel —, with the model numbers “V2244A” and “V2245A ”, respectively. The vivo S16 appeared in a previous leak with Snapdragon 870 — the same platform used in its predecessor, the vivo S15 — and the V1 Plus image processor. Now, with the Chinese homologation, we find that both cell phones will support 80-watt fast charging and will be compatible with 5G.

The vivo S16 Pro will be even more powerful and will use the Dimensity 8200, MediaTek’s new advanced mid-range processor. It is speculated that the cell phone will be launched with different color options that may include black, purple and blue – the latter should bring material with color changing technology popular with users of the line. - Advertisement - In addition to these models, it is assumed that the manufacturer will introduce vivo S16e, a more affordable version that should use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset. This hardware would replace the Samsung Exynos 1080 adopted by the vivo S15e, its predecessor. The model has not yet been discovered in the 3C certification, so its recharging power is unknown.

Vivo has not yet confirmed the launch date of the next generation of cell phones in the “S” line. The brand’s latest products are the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro Plus, its tops of the line that promise great advances in night photography.

Update (10/26/2022) – MR

Vivo S16 has new specifications revealed in leak

Vivo is preparing to launch the S16 line in the Chinese market. Earlier, the first information about cell phones was released. - Advertisement - This time, a Chinese informant revealed which chipsets will power the devices in the vivo S16 family.

In a post on Weibo, Digital Chat Station said that the devices in the vivo S16 line will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 platform and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200. Apparently, the standard version will come with the former, while the Pro model will come with the latter, in addition to the V1 Plus vivo image processing chip. As a reminder, the vivo S15 came equipped with the Snapdragon 870 platform, while the vivo S15 Pro featured the Dimensity 8100. MediaTek.

The vivo S16e is expected to come in Black, Blue, and Purple color options, while the standard model is expected to come in Orange, Gold, Black, and Green. Other rumors claim that the vivo S16 line will not be launched this year and that the Chinese manufacturer’s big event should only present the vivo X90 family in December, made up of the vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro Plus devices, bringing the 1-inch sensor . However, the vivo S16 should only hit the market in the first quarter of next year. More details about the devices should emerge in the coming weeks.

Original text – 10/21/2022

Vivo S16 has its first details revealed in leak

Earlier this month, a Chinese whistleblower alleged that vivo would not launch the vivo S16 line in China this year. Instead, the vivo X90 series would be the big star at the company’s news event in the last quarter of 2022. That same informant brought new information about which processors will equip the vivo S16 line.

According to the leak, the vivo S16 line would be composed of the vivo S16e, S16 and S16 Pro models. The tipster claims that the S16e will come with MediaTek’s recently announced Dimensity 1080 chipset, while the S16 will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870. The S16 Pro would come with the Dimensity 8200 chipset, in addition to the vivo v1 plus chip, which would allow for better image processing. In another related leak, another tipster revealed the color variants of vivo S16 and S16e. According to him, the S16e will come in black, blue and purple colors, while the S16 will have black, green, and golden orange options.