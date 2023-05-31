Not long! Realme 11 Pro line gets official date for global launch

- Advertisement -

Update (05/31/23) – JB

In a teaser shared this Wednesday, realme finally confirmed the official date for the global announcement of the realme 11 Pro line. According to the company, the handsets will be released on June 8. The event will be broadcast on social networks, and the presentation must be dedicated to the realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus. The company even launched the realme 11 5G in China, but it did not comment on the officialization of this model for the global public. With similar specifications, the new realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus differ only in the camera department and fast charging. Disney+ already has its own plan with ads and is following in the footsteps of Netflix Starting with what is common to both, we have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz rate, in addition to a Dimensity 7050 processor with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Both also have a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 13, but the fast charging of the 11 Pro is 67W and the 11 Pro Plus adopts 100W. While the realme 11 Pro features a 108 MP main sensor with an additional 2 MP macro, the 11 Pro Plus adopts a 200 MP + 8 MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP for macro. Finally, both share the 32 MP selfie camera.

Update (05/22/2023) – RS

Realme 11 Pro Plus appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 7050 and 12GB of RAM

The realme 11 Pro+ phone appeared this Monday on the geekbench. In this way, the device that is getting closer and closer to the global launch has had some of its main technical specifications revealed. The information comes from the portal pricebaba and references models with numbers RMX3771 It is RMX3741 in global version. According to what can be seen in the screenshot of the test results, it is exactly the second model that was evaluated by the platform. In that sense, he marked 938 points in Single Core and 2,299 points in the Multi-Core part and the technical sheet will not have many changes compared to the recently announced Chinese variant.





One of the highlights is the processor, which despite not having its name revealed, has characteristics in common with MediaTek's Dimensity 7050. Therefore, it must use the same chip as the Chinese model and will have a version that carries 12GB of RAM. Microsoft signs deal with cloud gaming service Nware It is speculated that another variant with 8GB of RAM will also be sold by the brand. In addition, both smartphones will have 256GB of internal storage. Other attributes include a 5,000mAh battery, as well as 100W fast charging support, and it will run realme UI 4 based on Android 13.

In addition, the model will have a main camera of 200MP, in addition to an ultra-wide of 8MP and another of 2MP for macro photos. The screen, in turn, should be 6.67 inches with AMOLED technology and support 120 Hz refresh rate. Finally, the global launch of the device will be in June and is expected to arrive in Europe in July.

Original Article (05/15/2023)

Realme 11 Pro Plus is listed on the FCC and global launch should take place soon

Last week, realme announced the realme line 11 in China. It consists of the realme 11, realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro Plus devices. Shortly after launch, the device surfaced in regulatory bodies in other countries, indicating its global announcement. Now, the realme 11 Pro Plus has been listed on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States, confirming its specifications, dimensions and weight.

According to the listing, Realme 11 Pro Plus has code RMX3741 and features a dual battery cell with 2,435 mAh each. The device has dimensions of 161.6 × 73.9 × 8.7 millimeters and weighs approximately 189 grams. Aside from these details, no other specs have been revealed. Possibly, the global Realme 11 Pro Plus will have the same specifications as the Chinese variant. It features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 950nits peak brightness, and HDR10+.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset, Mali G98 GPU, 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the Realme UI 4.0 interface. In the photographic set, the Realme 11 Pro Plus has Samsung’s ISOCELL HP3 main sensor with 200 megapixels and optical image stabilization, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide and another 2 megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

Internal storage from 256 GB up to 1 TB

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 battery with 100W fast charging

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0