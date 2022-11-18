Not long! POCO C50 is expected to launch in India

Update (11/18/22) – JB
In a post shared through its Indian social networks, POCO confirmed that it should soon launch the new POCO C50 in the country.
The company did not schedule a specific date for the presentation of the device, but it made it very clear that the device will be sold “from the last week of November”.
that is, the POCO C50 should be released on the 28th.
The new smartphone should offer stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with elegant design and much more – said the company.
For now, we still don’t have the POCO C50 complete sheet, but the device has already been certified in the Google Play Console and also listed in the IMEI database.
In both cases, it was discovered that the smartphone must have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a drop notch, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging, in addition to native Android 12.
Original text (10/16/22)
POCO C50 appears on Google Play support list and may be released soon
The POCO C50 appeared on the list of devices supported by Google Play, the official store for Android phones. The discovery indicates that the smartphone may be close to being launched in the international market.
The device was found with the model number 220733SPI, in addition to the codename “snow”, as you can see in the image below. The same code had already appeared in the IMEI database at the end of August.
One of the expectations is that the POCO C50 will be launched as a renamed version of the Redmi A1 Plus, which also has the codename “snow” in its classification. If it is really the same device, we can expect a 6.52-inch HD+ screen with a drop-shaped notch and a 60 Hz refresh rate.
The cell phone also comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile platform, accompanied by two rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with 10W charging. The operating system consists of Android 12 Go Edition.
It is worth remembering that the predecessor, the POCO C40, was launched in June this year on the global market, but did not arrive in India. It is possible that this new smartphone can serve the Asian country in place of the older laptop.
So far, Xiaomi has not confirmed any information or revealed a date to make the C50 official.
What do you expect from this possible future launch of the POCO C50? Share your opinion with us!