Not long! POCO C50 is expected to launch in India

In a post shared through its Indian social networks, POCO confirmed that it should soon launch the new POCO C50 in the country.

The company did not schedule a specific date for the presentation of the device, but it made it very clear that the device will be sold “from the last week of November”.

that is, the POCO C50 should be released on the 28th.

The new smartphone should offer stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with elegant design and much more – said the company.

For now, we still don’t have the POCO C50 complete sheet, but the device has already been certified in the Google Play Console and also listed in the IMEI database.

In both cases, it was discovered that the smartphone must have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a drop notch, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging, in addition to native Android 12.