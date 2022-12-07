Not long? OPPO Find N2 and N2 Flip get new launch forecast

According to information shared by leaker Panda Is Bald, OPPO may announce the new foldable Find N2 and Find N2 Flip on December 15th🇧🇷

That’s because the “Technology Strategy Conference” – which appears to be the INNO Day 2022 event – is scheduled to start on December 14th in China.

The leaker also believes that the OPPO Find N2 Flip model should be sold in the global market and it will be announced at a later date.

For now, the manufacturer has not yet commented on the matter. Thus, we stress that everything must remain in the field of rumors.

As for the specifications of the smartphones, both must have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, but there are chances that the Flip model will win a version with Dimensity 9000.

In addition, the foldable screen of the Flip is an AMOLED that has 6.8 inches, while the N2 has 7.1 inches with LTPO technology. Both feature FHD+ resolution and a rate of up to 120 Hz.

Finally, there is a 50 MP main camera and a battery that should not exceed 4,500 mAh, and the operating system will be Android 13.