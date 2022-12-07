Not long? OPPO Find N2 and N2 Flip get new launch forecast

Update (07/12/22) – JB
According to information shared by leaker Panda Is Bald, OPPO may announce the new foldable Find N2 and Find N2 Flip on December 15th🇧🇷
That’s because the “Technology Strategy Conference” – which appears to be the INNO Day 2022 event – is scheduled to start on December 14th in China.
The leaker also believes that the OPPO Find N2 Flip model should be sold in the global market and it will be announced at a later date.
For now, the manufacturer has not yet commented on the matter. Thus, we stress that everything must remain in the field of rumors.
As for the specifications of the smartphones, both must have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, but there are chances that the Flip model will win a version with Dimensity 9000.
In addition, the foldable screen of the Flip is an AMOLED that has 6.8 inches, while the N2 has 7.1 inches with LTPO technology. Both feature FHD+ resolution and a rate of up to 120 Hz.
Finally, there is a 50 MP main camera and a battery that should not exceed 4,500 mAh, and the operating system will be Android 13.
Original text (02/12/22)
OPPO Find N2 and N2 Flip: device design is confirmed by patent sketch
The new OPPO Find N2 and N2 Flip should be officially launched within the next few days and this was evident after the leak of a hands-on video of the flip model.
Although OPPO has not yet commented on the constant rumours, one patent registered by the company recently confirms the final design of the two foldables.
The request was made to the CNIPA – China’s intellectual property body – and shows that the Find N2 Flip has an external display much larger than that of its direct competitors. This ended up becoming reality in the hands-on published yesterday.
Check it out below:
The OPPO Find N2, on the other hand, follows the format of its predecessor, with only a few minor adjustments to the rear camera module, since there are still three sensors, but in a different organization.
For now, we still don’t have an exact launch date for the new Find N2 and N2 Flip, but we know that smartphones should come out of the box with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In addition, both should also have Hasselblad certified cameras.
The Find N2 still has a 7.1-inch AMOLED LTPO screen, while the Flip adopts a 6.8-inch panel. Both feature FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
Finally, the battery of both should not exceed the range of 4,500 mAh and the operating system will be Android 13.
