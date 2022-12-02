Nostalgia! Game Pong completes 50 years of existence

Currently, the video game industry has already become bigger than the movie industry, yielding spectacular and extremely realistic games that are capable of moving us. Despite all this evolution and prestige, not so long ago games were something extremely simple and rudimentary.
This week, the iconic game Pong, is completing 50 years of existence, being proof of how this industry has evolved in a very short time.
Although the video game industry gets more advanced with each new generation, we cannot deny that classic games are still extremely beloved and important for what is done today. Proof of this are the numerous platforms that have emerged with catalogs full of classic games.
Despite not being the first game ever made, Pong is certainly an iconic title and has served as the basis for many other products that are made to this day. Launched in 1972, the title turned 50 this week.
The premise of Pong is very simple: you have vertical lines, which essentially work like rackets in this virtual table tennis game. There’s another vertical line going across the screen and a ball going back and forth. Your objective is to keep the score high, and that’s it. It was a black and white game, in its original form.
Atari released this game and sold over 8,000 arcade cabinets of it. A few years later, a home version of the game was released and it managed to become extremely popular. The Sears store sold around 150,000 units of the console needed to play it.
That might not seem like a lot by today’s standards, but it was a lot back then. As already mentioned, the title basically kickstarted the gaming industry. The success of Pong and Home Pong provided Atari with the resources it needed to create the Atari 2600.
Since then, everything has changed and we have the wonderful releases of today, but many developers still go back to classic Pong concepts to keep the legacy alive.
Have you ever played Pong?