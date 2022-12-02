Nostalgia! Game Pong completes 50 years of existence

Currently, the video game industry has already become bigger than the movie industry, yielding spectacular and extremely realistic games that are capable of moving us. Despite all this evolution and prestige, not so long ago games were something extremely simple and rudimentary. This week, the iconic game Pong, is completing 50 years of existence, being proof of how this industry has evolved in a very short time.

Although the video game industry gets more advanced with each new generation, we cannot deny that classic games are still extremely beloved and important for what is done today. Proof of this are the numerous platforms that have emerged with catalogs full of classic games. Despite not being the first game ever made, Pong is certainly an iconic title and has served as the basis for many other products that are made to this day. Launched in 1972, the title turned 50 this week.