Norton launches protection tool for identity theft victims in Brazil

Norton, a cybersecurity company, announced on Thursday (20) the launch of a feature capable of protecting victims of identity theft. The Identity Advisor Plus tool arrives in Europe this week, expanding the company’s portfolio of digital security products, focusing on consumers who have had their personal data leaked.

According to the North American, the novelty helps both in monitoring the information of those who have suffered from identity theft and in periodically checking social networks in search of gaps and inappropriate content.

Data from a survey indicate that in 2022 there were more than 3.6 million identity theft attempts. These numbers point to a chronic problem that has yet to be addressed. During this period, there were also two million fraud attempts related to banks and credit cards.