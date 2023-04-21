Norton launches protection tool for identity theft victims in Brazil

Norton, a cybersecurity company, announced on Thursday (20) the launch of a feature capable of protecting victims of identity theft. The Identity Advisor Plus tool arrives in Europe this week, expanding the company’s portfolio of digital security products, focusing on consumers who have had their personal data leaked.
According to the North American, the novelty helps both in monitoring the information of those who have suffered from identity theft and in periodically checking social networks in search of gaps and inappropriate content.
Data from a survey indicate that in 2022 there were more than 3.6 million identity theft attempts. These numbers point to a chronic problem that has yet to be addressed. During this period, there were also two million fraud attempts related to banks and credit cards.
Users may also have their personal information monitored on the dark web, to search whether their sensitive data was found and receive a notification, if applicable, and may also monitor their social media accounts for harmful activity — not specified by developer.
There is also support from dedicated identity restoration experts if you suspect your personal data has been used by criminals. This service is available in Europe and can be hired for BRL 69 in the first year and BRL 119 from the second year onwards, with the possibility of tasting it for 30 days.
The plan includes the following safety and security items:
- Social media monitoring: notifies customers of potentially risky links, including scams or hacking attempts, phishing attempts, and malware links in their social media newsfeed;
- Dark Web Monitoring and Notifications: allows the customer to register their personal information such as their driver’s license number; up to five insurance account numbers or identification numbers; and up to five email addresses; in addition to phone numbers and physical addresses;
- Dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists: Norton assigns an identity restoration specialist to the case of identity theft, guiding users from start to finish in resolving their problem;
- Password Manager: helps protect members from account takeovers from secure logins by automatically keeping logins in sync across all devices.