HomeMobileAndroidNorth Korean hackers attack hospitals with ransomware

North Korean hackers attack hospitals with ransomware

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
north korean hackers attack hospitals with ransomware.jpg
north korean hackers attack hospitals with ransomware.jpg
- Advertisement -

Hackers backed by the North Korean government have targeted numerous healthcare organizations with ransomware, in some cases disrupting healthcare services for “extended periods”, the FBI and other US agencies warned on Wednesday.

North Korea
Credits: Unsplash

According to the FBI, a strain of ransomware targeting the US healthcare industry is linked to North Korean state-sponsored hackers. The United States today alerted about the active use of the “Maui” ransomware, which the FBI has been investigating for a year. In some cases, the attacks caused major outages and delays among healthcare providers.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) suggests healthcare and public health (HPH) organizations in the United States are the new target for these North Korean hackers, who recently lost millions dollars due to the fall of Bitcoin.

[mb_related_posts1]

Maui ransomware from North Korean hackers cripples health services

According to US authorities, the Maui ransomware is used by hackers to encrypt servers responsible for health services, including electronic medical record services, diagnostic services, imaging services, and intranet services. CISA said the ransomware appears to be designed for remote manual execution. It would also use a combination of Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), RSA and XOR encryption to encrypt the target files.

At this time, it is unclear how the North Koreans spread the Maui ransomware to health organizations. However, authorities have shared some tips for services affected by these ransomware attacks.

How to empty your Google Photos trash to free up space right now

In a statement released July 6, the FBI, CISA and Treasury strongly advise against paying the demanded ransomsbecause as often, this does not guarantee the recovery of files and folders and may lead to the risk of sanctions. These attacks by North Korean hackers have been increasing in recent months, since Google recently claimed to have prevented North Korea from hacking Chrome. These hackers are also known to have attacked Windows and Android devices with the Chinotto malware late last year.

Source : cisa

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Which EU countries have been totally or partially cut off from Russian gas?

The European Union is on the edge of an energy precipice.Russia, the bloc's leading...
Gaming

Windows 11 has greatly improved its performance and is already “side by side” with Windows 10

When Windows 11 was released, one of the most controversial issues was not its...
Apple

Apple Watch 8 will also be rugged: it will have the largest display ever

Apple Watch Series 8 will arrive in September along with the new generation of...
Apple

Apple Watch Series 8: a special version for extreme sports will use a giant screen

Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch aimed at "extreme athletes",...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.