North Dublin community heartbroken over death of top GAA supporter

A north Dublin community has been left heartbroken over the death of a top GAA supporter.

Sylvia Mullen of Donnycarney passed away peacefully on Stephen’s Day at Beaumont Hospital.

The people of St. Vincent’s GAA Club Marino were saddened by the loss of their beloved supporter who “was easily recognised by her St. Vincent’s tracksuit and her habit of sitting three rows from the front of the stand at games”.

They took to Facebook to say: “Sylvia Mullen lived in Donnycarney for all of her 71 years.

“Sylvia Mullen’s love affair with St. Vincent’s began when, as a younger sister to (former senior footballer) Eugene, she was brought along to his matches so that he could keep an eye on her.

“Sylvia had an intellectual disability that affected her communication and motor skills and growing up, as other girls played with dolls and prams, Sylvia preferred to play football with the lads on the road.

“When she started being brought along to Eugene’s matches, she knew many of the team, as they did her.

“Indeed, when Eugene moved to the US, it was a great comfort for him to hear that Sylvia had met his pals Les (Deegan), Richie (Hession) and ‘that fella’ Jimmy Keaveney at a club or intercounty game.”

The club went on to say that Sylvia was never keen to have Eugene sit beside her at games as it restricted her “freedom of expression”, and that she was equally passionate about the Dubs and loved to get out to support them too.

“Her routine for matches was the same – a couple of days before the game she would lay out her freshly laundered tracksuit and top and have everything ready for the match she would enjoy a couple of days later,” they continued.

“She was blessed to enjoy the kindness and support of all the staff and volunteers in Parnell Park where she spent so much time.

“Eugene and the Mullen family are so grateful for this and that John Costello and the late Jim King never left her short of a ticket for a Dublin match!

“One can only imagine how difficult the past 21 months or so were for Sylvia, deprived of such a huge part of her life.

“All who knew and loved Sylvia will miss her fiercely. Parnell Park will miss her and St. Vincent’s will miss one of its most ardent and steadfast members and supporters.

“We are honoured that our club flag will accompany Sylvia on her final journey tomorrow.”

Sylvia is predeceased by her brothers Michael, Paul, Benny, Joe and Eugene, sister Lorraine, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews – particularly Michael and Kevin.

She will also be missed by her extended family, neighbours and friends – especially Maeve and Anastasia.

Sylvia reposed at Stafford’s Funeral Home, Maypark on Wednesday, December 29 from 3pm to 5pm.

The removal will take place on Thursday morning to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney at 10:00am, followed by burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery.

