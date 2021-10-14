North American organizations discuss the possibility of regulating Facebook and other networks

After France Haugen’s statements before the United States Senate, Facebook is closer than ever to facing possible regulations. As if that were not enough, other statements by an executive of the social network went unnoticed but feed the idea of ​​a possible intervention.

It was Nick Clegg, vice president of foreign affairs, who stated on CNN that Facebook might need to help tweak its algorithm. He also revealed that his company “unanimously supports” access to its algorithm by regulatory bodies.

The hidden algorithm

The same executive also stated that it is unrealistic to expect Facebook to make all the decisions correctly when it comes to adjusting such an extensive algorithm with so many ramifications. That said, he also claimed that “banning the algorithm” would bring more negative than positive consequences.

These are the first statements of this type by an FB spokesperson, the company’s algorithm remains a mystery to 99% of the world’s population and it seems that it will no longer be able to remain that way. Both The Wall Street Journal and France Haugen, a former Facebook employee, released confidential documents that made it clear that Facebook is aware of the damage its algorithm is doing.

It recommends controversial content and encourages discussion between extremes to generate more interactions and more time on the social network. In addition, the Instagram algorithm leads to mental illness for adolescents and violent attitudes in certain types of people.

“You have to demystify how these technologies that have been hidden behind a veil of secrets for years work,” said Woodrow Hartzog, professor of computer law and an expert on data protection and privacy. For Hartzog, it is not ideal to eliminate the use of algorithms, but to regulate them (via: techxplore.com)

Regulation and investigation

In this sense, the creation of a special commission dedicated to this or increasing the powers of the Federal Communications Commission is being studied. Facebook would have to bring many outsiders into its offices, the United States government, nothing more and nothing less.

Finally, Hartzog shared a couple of key insights: The first is that he believes that there are secure algorithms, but he wonders if it is even possible to amplify them beyond a testing ground and bring it to massive networks like Facebook.

And the second is that, beyond the algorithm, he considers that the real problem lies in the system of monetization and incentives that, as they exist now, only encourage controversial content. “

“What I would like to see come out of this … is a deeper and broader conversation about how to fundamentally change the incentives that are driving all kinds of harmful behavior related to the collection and use of private information.”

"There needs to be a deeper and broader conversation about how to fundamentally change the incentives that are driving all kinds of harmful behavior," he concluded.