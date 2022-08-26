“Nope!”: With his new movie, director Jordan Peele wants to go for more but ends up achieving much less

when it premiered Flees! (get-out2017), the actor turned and screenwriter, peele, surprised everyone. Released without prestige ambitions, her first feature film was a box office hit that the awards season viewed with particular respect and admiration. Jordan was nominated for an Oscar for best director and won for best screenplay for that, his first film. After that unexpected recognition he directed a second horror film, Us (Us2019). Both titles had horror as their main genre, but both had science fiction elements. In nope! (nope2022) proportions change and science fiction becomes stronger than horror, although due to the suspense of the plot the feeling of fear is maintained throughout the story.

The story begins by putting the Haywood brothers, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer), at the center. (Universal Pictures)

The Haywood Brothers, OJ (Daniel Kaluya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) are in charge of a ranch where they take care of horses trained for s and advertisements. Life hasn’t been going so well lately, but all their troubles are put aside when they discover a mysterious force from the sky. It is not known what it is or where it comes from, but it affects the behavior of animals in its vicinity. For his part, Ricky Park (Steven Yeun), is a former television star who runs a small Old West theme park near the Haywood ranch. He has also noticed the strange phenomenon in the sky.

Jordan Peele, again a screenwriter, as well as a director, puts together his story in a more sophisticated way than in his two previous films, including a sub-story that takes place in the past and that provides, in a somewhat elaborate way, elements to understand the present. The script is loaded with clues that will have their value as the plot progresses, very conventional tricks in a film that seeks not to be, at least in its first third. It takes a long time to get into its rhythm and sense, and when it finally takes off, a full hour has already passed and not entirely justified.

The plot focuses on a strange natural phenomenon. (Universal Pictures)

In between, the script has sought metaphors about cinema but none has the power or the authenticity to be at the service of cinematographic narration. It is largely based on surprises, nothing more can be said about what happens, although in general there is nothing that is an unforgettable revelation either.