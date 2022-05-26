NOOK GlowLight 4e is presented as an economic alternative for Kindle

Just half a year after the launch of its NOOK GlowLight 4 ebook, Barnes & Noble has dedicated itself to presenting the new NOOK GlowLight 4e readerswhich arrive as an even cheaper option for lovers of digital books, with a compact device with great functionality and a monochrome panel.

With a design identical to that of its predecessor, we are faced with a tablet of 155.2 x 120 x 8.2 millimeters, weighing 170 grams, with symmetrical panels around your entire screen. Specifically, the same 6-inch e-ink screen with front light of the original model, with a touch screen panel accompanied by some physical buttons on the sides of the frames to facilitate navigation and some basic actions such as changing pages.

#gallery-1 { margin: auto; } #gallery-1 .gallery-item { float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } #gallery-1 img { border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } #gallery-1 .gallery-caption { margin-left: 0; } /* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */

However, this screen will have a small reduction in its resolution, limited in this case to 212 dpi. On the other hand, while both models will have an LED backlight for the screen, the GlowLight 4e will do without the night mode that allows you to adjust the color temperature and eliminate blue light. In addition, we will also have a reduction of its integrated internal storage, with just 8 GB of which only 5 GB will be available for e-books.

As for the rest of its setup, the NOOK GlowLight 4e will keep the same. Wi-Fi 4 connectivitywith support for reading files from EPUB, PDF and Adobe DRM formatsand the presence of a single USB-C port intended for both battery charging and connection to the computer.

However, these sacrifices will allow reduce its price to a tremendously cheap 120 dollars (approximately 112 euros to change), offering some such as the arrival under a single model without integrated advertising. That said, it’s not entirely clear to us if it’s really worth this saving of only $30 compared to the base model, being practically equal in functions and price with the Amazon Kindle.