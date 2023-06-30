Nonprofit takes stake in growing Kansas hemp tech company

- Advertisement -

A nonprofit focused on helping high-growth entrepreneurs in Kansas has taken a 10% stake in an Augusta company that has ambitions of becoming a “hemp hub” in the state.

Midwest Hemp Technology, which opened a hemp grain and fiber processing facility in the Wichita-area community last November, announced this week that Entrepreneurial Growth Ventures made the investment this spring as MHT wrapped a fundraising round.

Entrepreneurial Growth Ventures, a business unit of Wichita-based nonprofit NetWork…