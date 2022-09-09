Non-genuine AirPods? iOS 16 will notice

To find out was the newspaper 9to5Mac, which after a careful analysis of the iOS 16 code has identified rather clear strings. Apparently iOS 16 will also recognize non- AirPods and will notify the owner.

Yet not all owners of Apple devices rely on original accessories, often falling into the temptation to buy cheap accessories, perhaps very similar, but not original. Until today iOS was already able to recognize some unofficial components and report them to the owner, but with iOS 16 Apple will take it one step further.

Just a few hours ago Apple presented its latest hardware innovations and confirmed the arrival date of the latest proprietary mobile operating system, namely iOS 16. In addition to the iPhone 14, the PRO versions and the new Apple Watch, the new Pro 2, which will refresh the previous model presented by now in 2019.

Some of these counterfeit models are virtually identical replicas of the original AirPods, so accurate that they can even activate certain system features, such as automatic pairing and battery indicator. With the new version of the operating system, iPhone and iPad will alert users when they try to pair counterfeit AirPods by displaying the following message.

“These headphones cannot be verified as genuine AirPods and may not behave as expected”

A “More Info” button should redirect users to a support page on Apple’s website that will provide more guidance on how to identify genuine AirPods. Having ascertained that in most cases the user will be well aware of what he has in his hands, a “Do not connect” option will also be offered. At the moment it does not seem that Apple does not want to completely inhibit the possibility of using counterfeit accessories, but what is certain is that this function will not negate the use of third-party accessories. It is well to specify that this security protocol is designed only for those devices that try to emulate in all respects the original AirPods, including the software component.

We close with one last curiosity about iOS 16 unearthed once again by the guys from 9to5Mac. Based on the iOS 16 RC code, AirPods Pro 2 models with a message or Memoji engraved on the case will arrive with the same message encoded in its memory. This means that the system will be able to read that message to display a thumbnail of the custom case when paired with iPhones and iPads.

Meanwhile, even the competitors did not stand by and with a very courageous choice Bose decided to present its Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earphones just yesterday, just before Apple. The model will have the same price as the latest AirPods and it almost seems that Bose wanted to throw a real gauntlet towards the Cupertino company.