Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G and C31 released, Xiaomi and Motorola vie for SD 8 Gen 2 and more | TC duty

In this week's edition, we'll check out the launch of the realme C30 and Redmi 10 5G in Europe, learn a little more about the manufacturers' dispute over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and even see that Apple may finally be considering changing the design of the iPhone SE. In addition, it has Galaxy S23 with few new features and a series of releases.

Xiaomi certified its first 210W charger this week. The device was approved by the Compulsory Certification body of China (3C) and this indicates that it can already be launched together with any smartphone, with some betting on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. As much as the company does not comment on the matter, figures revealed in previous tests show that the 200-watt charging was able to recharge the Mi 11’s battery in just 8 minutes of socket. - Advertisement - For now, the brand does not comment on the matter, but we already know that it is also preparing to launch MIUI 13.1. According to some sources, as much as it runs on top of Android 12, the interface will also be released for several smartphones together with the update to Android 13. The idea is that the update is distributed in an agile way, since MIUI 13.1 only brings bug fixes, stability improvements and leaves out any new features. With this, Xiaomi should buy more time to work on the news of MIUI 14, and the list of devices that will be updated is quite extensive and includes models from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO.

Galaxy S23 should have little news and Galaxy A04s is announced

Apparently, Samsung liked the Galaxy S22 line so much that it shouldn’t change much when it comes to the Galaxy S23 family. According to leaker Ice Universe, the main change will be just one: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In terms of design, the S23 Ultra model will have a small change in its curvature, but apparently the visual formula will remain the same as current device. The Ultra model can still deliver a 200 MP camera with an ISOCELL HP2 sensor, but the other smartphones in the line should remain the same as the current models. For now, the company does not comment on the matter. Samsung also released the Galaxy A04s this week. Let’s get to the summary: the cheap one hits the market with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a rate of 90 Hz, Exynos 850 processor, 50 MP main camera and two more 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. Mobvoi TicWatch E3 in the hands of a user before its official launch In addition, we have a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Core. However, there is still no official price for the device. So, we don’t know if it will really win over the consumer’s pocket.

iPhone SE 2023 could be based on iPhone XR

New rumors begin to show that Apple intends to use the iPhone XR as a basis to develop the next generation of the iPhone SE. According to the well-known Jon Prosser, people who work with Apple claim that the days of the iPhone SE with its giant bezel display and home button are “numbered”. In addition, the display should go from 4.7 to 6.1 inches, and there are also chances that the iPhone SE 2023 will support Face ID. As for the cameras of the new iPhone SE, Prosser says that we will still have a single rear sensor of 12 MP (f/1.8), while the front will be 7 MP. Finally, we will also have the traditional chipset upgrade. For now, Apple remains silent on the matter, but everything indicates that the company should kill off all options for cell phones with smaller screens. That’s because the company must discontinue the Mini model in the iPhone 14 line, which will be presented next week. Anyway, the sources of the rumor say that Apple can keep the price of the iPhone SE at 400 dollars, that is, about 2 thousand reais.

Realme C30 is launched in Europe

The realme C30 was launched in Europe this week. With a basic design, the C30 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, Unisoc T612 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, as well as support for memory expansion via MicroSD card. The cheap one still has a 5 MP front camera, 8 MP rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 11 with realme UI Go. The launch price in Europe is R$1,099, but it was sold for R$799 on the first day of the market. The Chinese promotion even delivered the realme Buds Q wireless headphones as a gift.

Redmi 10 5G arrives in Europe

Another smartphone presented in Europe is the Redmi 10 5G. It has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a rate of 90 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 700 platform, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. How to validate the data and certificates of your ID with an Android smartphone In the rear set of cameras there is a main lens with a sensor of 50 MP and depth with 2 MP. The Redmi 10 5G still delivers a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 watt charging and has a fingerprint reader on the side. Officially sold on the Xiaomi Europe website, the Redmi 10 5G costs BRL 2,600 in installments or BRL 2,391 in cash.

Xiaomi and compete for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to more recent rumors, Motorola wants to be the first manufacturer in the world to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. For this, the company intends to make the smartphone announcement shortly after the Snapdragon Summit event, which should be held in November at the Hawaii. Motorola’s idea is to get ahead of Xiaomi, which also wants to be the first to use the new chipset. However, the two companies still need to face another giant in the segment: Samsung. Some rumors indicate that the Korean may be the first to deliver a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the market. That’s because the company has expanded its ties with Qualcomm for the launch of the Galaxy S23 line. That deal may also have given the company some special perks, like early access to the chipset. For now, none of the mentioned brands comment on the matter.

Nokia launches X30 5G, G60 5G, C31, T21 and more

HMD Global has officially launched a series of new products in the global technology market. The company took advantage of the IFA 2022 event and brought three smartphones, a tablet and accessories to the world. All also focus on construction made with recycled materials. Starting with the Nokia X30 5G, it has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz rate, Snapdragon 695 processor, 50 MP main rear camera with OIS, 4,200 mAh battery and support for 33W charging. The Nokia G60 5G has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz rate, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 50 MP main camera and 4,500 mAh battery with 20W charging. And for those on a tight budget, there’s the Nokia C31 with a 6.7-inch screen, Unisoc platform, 13 MP main camera, IP52 certification and expandable memory with a MicroSD card. It also has the Nokia T21 tablet with a 10.4-inch screen, Unisoc chipset, 8 MP cameras, 8,200 mAh battery and Android 12. Finally, a headset and also a portable speaker were launched. In the case of smartphones, the manufacturer still offers improved support for updates. Another novelty of the brand is the “Circular” program, which works as a kind of insurance and encourages people to keep their phones longer and to support causes linked to environmental preservation. The price of the plan varies between 12 and 30 euros, but we do not know if the novelty will arrive in Europe.