Nokia X30 5G: adding more power and with a considerable jump on the screen at 90 Hz

Within the framework of the IFA 2022 that is being held in Berlin, has decided to present several smartphones today. One of them is the Nokia X30 5G, successor to the Nokia X20 that we knew about a year and a half ago. A new mid-range smartphone which is also accompanied by other devices such as the Nokia G60 5G or the Nokia C31.

Comparing it with its predecessor, this new Nokia X30 improves several sections like the screen or the processor. It is true that it cuts the battery or increases in price, but it serves as a whole to raise Nokia’s bet in an increasingly competitive smartphone niche.

- Advertisement -

Nokia X30 5G data sheet

Nokia X30 5G Dimensions and weight - Advertisement - 158.9 x 73.9 x 7.99mm

185 grams Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

FullHD+ resolution

90 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass Victus - Advertisement - Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM 6/8GB Storage WhatsApp and the trick to delete app statuses forever 128/256GB Front camera 16MP f/2.4 rear cameras Main: 50 MP f/1.8

Wide angle: 13 MP f / 2.4 Drums 4,200mAh

33W fast charge connectivity WiFi 6

5G

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Software android 12 Others Instagram’s new security feature to help protect accounts IP67 certification

On-screen fingerprint reader Price From 519 euros

Premium style design and improvement on the screen

adding-top: 55%;">

If we analyze this mobile at an aesthetic level, we observe that it offers an aesthetic with premium features. At least on paper with its recycled aluminum materials. Flat sides and a camera encapsulation that protrudes from the terminal at the rear and with a screen as absolute protagonist from the front, disturbed only by its reduced bezels and a hole for the camera at the top.

This screen is a 6.43-inch AMOLED-panel which improves on the LCD technology used in its predecessor. Keep offering a FullHD+ resolutionbut to the combo is added a refresh rate that reaches 90 Hzwhich without reaching the 120 Hz of some competitors, is already a more than notable change compared to the almost archaic 60 Hz.

in processor and welcome to fast charging

Nokia bets everything on the Snapdragon 695, one of the latest Qualcomm processors in the mid-range, despite the fact that it was announced almost a year ago. To this is added a 6 or 8 GB RAM configuration that go to game with different options of 128 or 256 GB storage.

It reduces the capacity of its battery compared to the Nokia X20, leaving a capacity 4,200mAh. In return, Nokia has finally integrated a fast charge to this range that allows you to reach a charging power up to 33W. It is not that it is the best on the market, but at least the jump will be notable compared to the 10 W of yesteryear.

We see something strange in the cameras, since they have suffered a cut compared to the aforementioned X20. see your 8 megapixel selfie camera or that it has happened to have only two cameras in the rear. The main is 50 megapixelsMeanwhile he wide angle stays at 13 megapixels.

There are fewer reproaches if we talk about its software, since this device comes with Android 12 without customization. Although the highlight is that, according to Nokia, it will have at least 3 years of updates of software. Therefore, it will remain updated until 2025.

Versions and prices of the Nokia X30 5G

This terminal is now available from today in various markets, including Spanish, and can be obtained at color cloud blue or ice white. In turn, it offers different memory configurations, leaving these options: