nokia x20, a new update of the android 13 beta arrives

Good news for Nokia X20 owners more geeks: in the past few hours the first reports have emerged of the arrival of a second update of the Android 13 Beta. For now the distribution seems limited to Egypt, but it is safe to assume that it will expand in the over the next few days or, at worst, the next few weeks. The update seems to represent a nice step up from the previous build: It is unclear which version of the source code created by Google it is based on, but there are many more features and the stability is much better, according to the first feedbacks. In particular, one user on Twitter notes that:

The system is stable

The main camera app is back in stock

Overall fluency has improved

However, there are some problems: for example, there is no support for many gestures, such as double tap to turn on the screen, automatic synchronization of contacts does not seem to work, and the dynamic theme has not yet been implemented, which should be a basic requirement of the operating system (once it reaches the stable channel, of course). It is clear that these are problems that can be expected in the world of beta testing (in fact Nokia still does not even use the word “Beta”, it prefers to limit itself to “Developer Preview”).

Recall that Nokia X20 has been on the market for just over a year: its release, at least in Italy, dates back to May 2021. It is a medium / economic range device, with support for 5G connectivity and a reasonably large battery. Below is the technical sheet: