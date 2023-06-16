Nokia T20 tablet receives new version of Android 12 with security fixes

- Advertisement -

Update (06/15/2023) – by DT

the tablet Nokia T20 is getting a new version of the operating system android 12 with some fixes and stability improvements. The OS update also adds the security patch for the month of May 2023. According to a report by the Nokiamob team, the software update for the T20 tablet comes with version number V2.380 and also adds some UI improvements and some performance optimizations for the device.





The update only weighs 30MB of storage and other Nokia devices have also received a similar update. You can check content availability by going to the Settings app > System > Device Update. It is worth remembering that the Nokia T20 was the first device of a new wave of tablets from the Finnish brand, priced to compete in the low-end Android market against devices from Lenovo, Xiaomi and others. The model received Android 12 last year.

The model has the modest Unisoc T610 platform, a 10-inch screen and comes with a robust 8,200 mAh battery. The rear camera is 8 MP with LED flash and the front sensor comes with 5 MP for video calls.

Original text (11/10/2022) Nokia T20 tablet users report arrival of Android 12 in some countries

The Nokia T20 tablet started to receive the android 12 in some countries. In April of this year, the system version was in the testing phase for the manufacturer's device, according to information from Geekbench. Now, users from regions like Finland are reporting that the update has arrived on the handset. The information was published on Nokia's online community, which also posted details regarding the kernel (5.4.147). Likewise, it may be that device owners in other markets have also received the update. However, there is still no information about this.

Among the product's specifications, it has a 10.4-inch screen with brightness of 400 nits and 1200 x 2000 resolution. The aspect ratio is 5:3 and the refresh rate is at the standard 60 Hz. It comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with Micro SD. The Nokia T20 also comes with 4GB of RAM and the processor is the T610 from the unisoc. In addition, the battery capacity is 8,200 mAh and the item comes with charger 15W for fast charging. The rear camera is 8MP with LED flash and the front comes with 5MP for video calls.





By default, the brand's tablet came with Android 11 and despite the delay, it seems that version 12 is finally coming to the device. Now, it remains to wait for more details or even an official position from the company on the update. It is worth remembering that the device recently underwent analysis here at TechSmart. The product is currently sold in Europe for around R$ 1,300.