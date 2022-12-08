Nokia surprises with an Android TV player to compete with the Apple TV 4K of 2022

- Advertisement -

The Finnish manufacturer has just surprised us with a new multimedia player with Android TV. We talk about Nokia Streaming Box 8010a product that has come to become the great alternative to the Xiaomi Mi TV Box and other players.

In addition, we are talking about a much more powerful model compared to most of its competitors and that wants to be a worthy rival to the Apple TV 4K of 2022 thanks to a power at the height of the most demanding and the best technologies on the market.

This is the Nokia Streaming Box 8010

To say that this product has just arrived on the market at a price of 129 euros, as you can see on the website of the distributor of this Nokia Streaming Box 8010 player with Android TV.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, as Nokia states, “The latest version, the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, comes with an improved chipset, ideal for gaming sessions. With three built-in USB ports, one more than the previous model, connecting two game controllers is a breeze. Users will also be happy about the increased memory capacity, which amounts to a total of 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC Flash.”

In this way, we are faced with a media player with Android TV that boasts 4 GB of RAM to offer performance beyond any doubt when it comes to playing content in 4K.

In addition, although the web does not report all the technical characteristics of the new Nokia Streaming Box 8010, it can be confirmed that it is HDR10 and Dolby Vision support so you can enjoy the complete catalog of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix that have movies and series compatible with HDR standards that improve image quality significantly so that you can live an unbeatable visual experience.

- Advertisement -

In addition, its features include support for Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AtmosDTS, so you can connect a sound source and enjoy the best surround scenery.

The entire system works thanks to an Amlogic S905X4-K processor with 4 Cortex A52 cores and that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage so you can install all kinds of games and applications without space being a problem.

As we have told you, you can buy the Nokia Streaming Box 8010 at a price of 129 euros, making it a great alternative to the 2022 Apple TV 4K.