Nokia says OPPO can return to Germany if it legally renews license

Update (8/17/2022) – HA

Problems with patents and s do not always work, but the confusion that has arisen between , OPPO and OnePlus in the European market, which came to light this month, has indeed been moving in the opposite direction to Chinese brands. That’s because both are prevented from selling their cell phones in after losing a lawsuit filed by Nokia, which alleged infringement of patents related to 4G and 5G solutions used in the products. It all came after BBK-owned companies failed to negotiate and renew their 4G licensing agreement with the Finnish giant, which Oppo said was asking for an excessively high renewal licensing fee — rumored to have range of €2.50 per smartphone sold. The average number of Chinese smartphones sold in Germany is 2 million units, out of the 200 million shipped worldwide annually.

Now, in a response to the AndroidPolice portal, Nokia confirmed the favorable decision of the German courts, and that they considered OPPO’s use of the patented technologies of its smartphones illegal. Finally, the Finn said that “the easiest way for OPPO to solve this problem is to renew its license on fair terms”. Nokia also offered Oppo independent and neutral arbitration, but it was rejected.

The problem is that, in order to comply with German laws, companies owned by BBK would have to sign a worldwide deal with Nokia and pay the licensing fees for smartphones sold around the world.. Thus, to sell these two million smartphones, the company would have to suffer an impact on its results or increase the prices of its products in all the markets where it operates, In addition to Germany, Nokia is also taking legal action against OPPO and other BBK companies in countries such as France, UK, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Spain and India. If the Finnish giant manages to get a sales ban in India, one of its biggest markets, the Chinese brand will have no choice but to negotiate the licensing terms once and for all so as not to suffer a big hole in their accounts.

Update (08/08/2022) – FM

OPPO and OnePlus stop selling phones in Germany after Nokia patent infringement

OPPO and OnePlus are barred from selling their cell phones in Germany after losing a lawsuit that had been running since July 2021. The case was filed by Nokia, which alleged infringement of patents related to 4G and 5G solutions used in products of Chinese brands after failing to have renewed their licensing contracts. The regional court in Mannheim, Germany, had ruled that OPPO and Nokia should enter into an agreement and, if not fulfilled, the brand affiliated with BBK Electronics would be forced to stop its sales of cell phones in the country. Since last Friday (05), the German OPPO and OnePlus websites stopped advertising smartphones.

The Finnish telecom giant has filed the lawsuit against OPPO specifically, but as the company merged with OnePlus in June 2021, both started using identical solutions on their cell phones and were similarly affected. Other products — such as headphones and accessories — are still available.

Negotiations failed

An OPPO spokesperson told the Android Police that Nokia is charging an "unreasonably high" amount for the renewal of rights and alleges that the adversary went to court just a day after the license agreement expired. The Chinese, which is about to land in the Europeian market, inserted a brief message on its homepage on the German site, informing that users can continue using its products and reiterating that the security updates will be sent as usual. It is still possible to buy smartphones from the companies at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Otto, but only while supplies last. OPPO confirmed to the website Wirtschaftswoche which will continue its operations in Germany, but selling only products not related to the infringed patents.

The portal also notes that OPPO holds 10% of the German cell phone market, but for the Chinese to be able to return to the segment in the country, must pay € 2.50 (about R$ 13) for each smartphone sold worldwide after the expiration of the contract to comply with the region’s strict patent laws. This would represent a significant loss for OPPO, therefore, the company seems to have chosen to simply leave one of the European markets in which it has greater prominence.

Banned from Europe?

Nokia is also suing other BBK Electronics subsidiaries — including vivo and realme — in France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom. The cause is the same that led to the ban on sales of cell phones in Germany, and it is equally possible that these Chinese brands are also banned from selling the devices. The European market suffered an 11% drop in cell phone sales and, although Samsung and Apple are the manufacturers with the largest market share, it is possible that the lack of competition will significantly harm the segment in the coming periods.

Update (7/7/2022) – HA

OPPO loses Nokia lawsuit and may have to leave Germany

After about a year of proceedings, the regional court in Mannheim, Germany, ruled in favor of Nokia in a case in which the brand accused OPPO of infringing patents related to 4G (LTE) and 5G (SEPs). Nokia even sued the Chinese brand in four different countries after they failed to reach an agreement with each other. On the other hand, OPPO found the case “shocking”, and countered with lawsuits against Nokia in nine different countries.





This victory would be the first decision regarding connectivity-related patents. In the case, the Nokia sued OPPO for nine SEPs and five implementation patents in three German regional courts, including Munich and Düsseldorf. Nokia, a leader in 5G SEPs, has invested a total of €129 billion in development in recent years. While the Finnish tech giant is currently only licensing its name to consumer products, its previous business yields some of the most sought after patents in the industry. Last year, luxury car maker Daimler ended its high-profile patent litigation with Nokia, followed by China’s Lenovo — the international disputes lasted more than two years.

In this dispute, it is worth noting that Nokia received a cease and desist order from the Mannheim Regional Court, which could lead to a possible ban on OPPO and OnePlus products in Germany. OPPO appealed against this decision, but was rejected by the judge who considered OPPO as an involuntary licensee.

Original text (12/7/2021)

OPPO is accused of violating patents and faces lawsuit filed by Nokia

Recent reports indicate that Nokia is suing OPPO after the Chinese manufacturer chose not to renew contracts that allow it to use patents certified by the competitor, which, having been on the market for a long time, holds various types of technologies that are still used by other brands. According to information, Nokia has filed complaints with European and Asian bodies about OPPO allegedly infringing both SEP and non-SEP patents — which would be linked to connectivity and security features — after failing to renew the licensing agreement signed in 2018 between the two companies, according to the newspaper. Economic Times.

In addition to OPPO, Nokia also has royalty agreements with several other companies, including Samsung, Apple, LG and Lenovo, which can use the resources developed by the competitor as long as they follow what was defined in the contracts. As for the lawsuit, the spokesperson for the brand issued a statement dealing with the lawsuits and accusations made against the Chinese giant:

We have been negotiating the renewal of our patent licensing agreement with OPPO, but unfortunately they have rejected our fair and reasonable offers. Litigation is always our last resort and we offer to enter into independent and neutral arbitration to resolve the matter amicably. We still believe that this would be the most constructive way forward“, said Nokia.

OPPO’s response

OPPO accused Nokia of “dishonoring the licensing of the patent under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms”, reiterating this information in a statement issued to clear up this impasse.

OPPO respects and protects its own intellectual property rights and those of others and is committed to positive cooperation in patent licensing in the industry. OPPO is opposed to unreasonable consultations, such as the use of litigation as a tool“, the company said.