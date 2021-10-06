Nokia returns to the world of tablets with the Nokia T20, designed for the whole family

With the growing interest in tablets, manufacturers that had left this segment aside in favor of hybrid devices, are returning to it through new proposals.

The options just presented by HTC and Motorola with the HTC A100 and Moto Tab G20, respectively, now comes Nokia with the new T20, an affordable tablet under Android system designed for the whole family.



For Nokia, the Nokia T20 is a tablet made ‘to last’, and will come to the market at a competitive price, where in the case of Spain it is available for reservation at the price of 239 euros, 249 euros for those who want the option with 4G connectivity, with its arrival in stores expected in a few days .

The price already makes us indicate that it is a tablet that does not require high performance, although Yes, it is solvent for everyday tasks, both for studies and for work.

We are talking about an affordable device model that bets on the Unisoc T610 processor followed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable by microSD up to 512 GB. Its screen is a 10.4 ″ LCD screen that offers a resolution of 2K (2,000 x 1,200p) with a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

It has a 5MP front camera, ideal for video calls when the device is in landscape mode, in addition to an 8MP rear camera.

It also has a battery with 8,200 mAh capacity, which offers a maximum autonomy of 15 hours.Although it also supports a 15W fast charging system (it comes with a 10W charger in the box).

It is also compatible with WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0, some will also be interested to know that it also has a physical headphone jack, and those who want to squeeze the audio capabilities will be happy to know that it has stereo speakers with OZO Playback and FM radio.

Faced with small mishaps, device is able to survive thanks to IP52 rating. In this sense, Nokia points out that:

Designed, built and tested with the same passion as all Nokia products, the Nokia T20 brings that quality of confidence to the big screen, so you’ll have one less thing to worry about, even on the roughest of days.

Regarding the experience, It will come with Android 11 standard, although in practice it will be necessary to see how it behaves at the optimization level, also arriving with Google Kids Space and Google Entertainment Space, I said, a device for the whole family.

Nokia promises two years of major system updates and three years of monthly security updates.

