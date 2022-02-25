Nokia PureBook Pro is an affordable laptop with the latest from Intel

Nokia PureBook Pro is a new line of laptops that will arrive in Europe from the hand of a startup French, with the latest Intel processors and a moderate price.

Nokia was one of the great brands in the mobile segment decades ago. His venture with Microsoft ended in fiasco and he was left out of the consumer electronics space. Thanks to license agreements the brand lives on. HMD Global sells Nokia-branded phones and tablets worldwide and Flipkart sells Nokia-branded laptops in India.

Now we have others. The French startup OFF Global has announced the launch in 22 countries of a line of laptops called Nokia PureBook Pro. It is not clear if the Nokia name will be enough to make these laptops stand out, but in principle they will arrive well equipped and their sale price it will be affordable.

OFF Global will sell two models according to screen size, 15.6 inches and 17.3 inches. Both with 250-nit LCD panels and Full HD native resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Inside, the new Alder Lake-P processors launched by Intel this week stand out with options starting with the Intel Core i3-1220P with 10 cores (2 high-performance), 12 processing threads and a working frequency of up to 4.4 GHz It is accompanied by 8 Gbytes of RAM and a 512 Gbytes SSD.

In its connectivity we see a 2 MP webcam, two USB type C ports, a USB 3.2 type A port, a headphone jack, a microSD memory card reader, a fingerprint sensor and support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5. Price obliges and we don’t see Wi-Fi 6E or Thunderbolt support from other announced Alder Lake models like the Acer Swift.

It’s also not that thin or light. The 15.6-inch model weighs 1.7 kg and has a 57 Wh battery, while the 17.3-inch version weighs 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs) with a 63 Wh battery. The thickness of both is 19 mm.

Nokia PureBook Pro, prices

With Windows 11 pre-installed and color finishes to choose from gray, red or blue, these laptops will be available in spring in the European market with quite moderate prices for how the technology market is: