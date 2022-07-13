nokia introduces a new rugged tablet for adventure lovers

- Advertisement -

We have been hearing rumors for some time about the possibility that the emblematic Finnish manufacturer would present a new tablet. Said and done: the t10 It’s official and it’s here to be the best option for .

Nokia has decided not to be left behind in the technology market, many remember their most famous phones before the arrival of smartphones, and now they are looking to carve out a niche for themselves in the tablet sector. The company has just launched a new model, the Nokia T10.

Nokia does not want to miss the opportunity

After the pandemic, many have discovered the advantages of working with a tablet instead of a laptop. And it is that being much lighter, it is very easy to take them from one place to another, in addition to the fact that, of course, they take up less space.

[mb_related_posts1]

For this reason, the manufacturer is once again launching a compact tablet on the market that will be perfect to take wherever you want. And seeing its adjusted price, it points out ways to be the new bombshell of the company.

The new Nokia T10 is the second model of the company, and stands out for its more compact size of 8 inches, and a weight of only 375 grams. This will come available in a single color, Nordic blue, and its price will be 169 euros.

Features of the Nokia T10

Introduces-a-new-rugged-tablet-for-adventure-lovers.jpg" width="980" height="551" alt="nokia t10 design" > enlarge photo nokia t10 design nokia

It is undoubtedly a very economical model, which is why it is more limited than other tablets with higher prices on the market. And it is that The Nokia T10 was built to withstand heavy use, whether it’s for work, or use by the whole family.

As we mentioned before, it has a diagonal of 8 inches with a LCD panel. On its screen you will also not find any cut, since the 2 MP selfie camera is housed in its generous frame. Despite their wide frames, made with a polycarbonate body, they help to offer magnificent resistance, and boast a finish that helps better grip and resistance to fingerprints.

[mb_related_posts2]

If we look under the hood of the Nokia T10, we find a Unisoc T606 processor. In addition, on the back we find an 8-megapixel camera and dual stereo speakers.

This tablet comes with android 12, also ensuring the next two system versions, and three years of security updates. As for its autonomy, the model arrives with a battery capacity of 5,250 mAh, ideal for a long run, and a 10 W charger. It also arrives registered in the Android Enterprise Recommended program.

>