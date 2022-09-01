Nokia G60 5G: robust body and two 5G lines for a competitive mid-range

The main technology fair of the new season has started, the IFA in Berlin, which anticipates the end of summer and catches almost everyone back from vacation. Except for the manufacturers, of course, like a Nokia that arrives at the event with several presentations under its arm. One of them, starring the new Nokia 5G.

We are talking about an Android mobile phone that is located in the mid-range thanks to a Snapdragon 695 that not only provides power but also allows the device to carry your 5G surname. But apart from this, Nokia has produced a mobile that, at least on paper, seems solid and . Let’s see what it has to offer us.

Nokia G60 5G data sheet

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refresh

500nit brightness

4GB/128GB

6GB/128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8

Wide: 5 megapixels f / 2.0

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 megapixel f/2.0 Drums 4,500mAh

20W fast charge

800 charge cycles guaranteed System android 12 connectivity Dual 5G (SIM, eSIM)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

headphone jack

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 165.99 x 75.93 x 8.61 millimeters

190 grams Others side fingerprint reader

IP52 against splashing water Price Determined

A powerful mid-range, with 5G and eSIM

The new Nokia G60 5G arrives in its manufacturer’s catalog carrying a 6.58-inch diagonal screen with FullHD+ resolution, which added to its 20:9 ratio leaves us with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Nokia does not specify if we are dealing with an OLED or an LCD but we do know that it refreshes at 120Hz, that it has 500 nits of maximum brightness and that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Added to this protection is a built with recycled plastic that adds hardness to the whole.

In command of the engine room we have a Snapdragon 695 5G that is supported by three versions of RAM and internal storage, expandable with an extra TB thanks to the microSD tray: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. The computer battery is an internal battery of 4,500 mAh, non-removable and with fast charge up to 20W. The phone lands with Android 12 and guarantees three major system updates.

In the cameras section we find a 50 megapixel rear sensor with f/1.8 lens accompanied by a 5-megapixel (f/2.0) super wide-angle camera and one for 2-megapixel depth readings (f/2.4). On the front we have an 8 megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

This Nokia G60 5G has the capacity to two phone (physical SIM, eSIM) with 5G, WiFi 6E (ready), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The phone resists splashes of water thanks to the IP52 and has the fingerprint reader on the side.

Nokia G60 5G versions and prices

The new Nokia mobile phone will hit the market on an undetermined date, but the brand does warn that it can be purchased in Pure Black and Ice Grey, and that its most basic model, 4GB and 64GB, can be purchased for 329 euros .