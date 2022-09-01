HomeMobileAndroidNokia G60 5G: robust body and two 5G lines for a competitive...

Nokia G60 5G: robust body and two 5G lines for a competitive mid-range

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Nokia G60 5G: robust body and two 5G lines for a competitive mid-range
nokia g60 5g: robust body and two 5g lines for
- Advertisement -

The main technology fair of the new season has started, the IFA in Berlin, which anticipates the end of summer and catches almost everyone back from vacation. Except for the manufacturers, of course, like a Nokia that arrives at the event with several presentations under its arm. One of them, starring the new Nokia G60 5G.

We are talking about an Android mobile phone that is located in the mid-range thanks to a Snapdragon 695 that not only provides power but also allows the device to carry your 5G surname. But apart from this, Nokia has produced a mobile that, at least on paper, seems solid and competitive. Let’s see what it has to offer us.

- Advertisement -

Pixels receive exclusive new features in December’s ‘Feature Drop’

Nokia G60 5G data sheet

Nokia G60 5G

Screen
- Advertisement -

6.58 inches
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
120Hz refresh
500nit brightness
Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
- Advertisement -

Versions

4GB/64GB
4GB/128GB
6GB/128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8
Wide: 5 megapixels f / 2.0
Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4

Frontal camera

Unieuro cuts the price of the 75 Samsung QLED Q90R TV: over 2000 Euro discount!

8 megapixel f/2.0

Drums

4,500mAh
20W fast charge
800 charge cycles guaranteed

System

android 12

connectivity

Dual 5G (SIM, eSIM)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
gps
headphone jack
NFC
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

165.99 x 75.93 x 8.61 millimeters
190 grams

Others

side fingerprint reader
IP52 against splashing water

Price

Stable version of Chrome for Android already has its Google Reader

Determined

A powerful mid-range, with 5G and eSIM

nokia

The new Nokia G60 5G arrives in its manufacturer’s catalog carrying a 6.58-inch diagonal screen with FullHD+ resolution, which added to its 20:9 ratio leaves us with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Nokia does not specify if we are dealing with an OLED or an LCD but we do know that it refreshes at 120Hz, that it has 500 nits of maximum brightness and that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Added to this protection is a Body built with recycled plastic that adds hardness to the whole.

In command of the engine room we have a Snapdragon 695 5G that is supported by three versions of RAM and internal storage, expandable with an extra TB thanks to the microSD tray: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. The computer battery is an internal battery of 4,500 mAh, non-removable and with fast charge up to 20W. The phone lands with Android 12 and guarantees three major system updates.

In the cameras section we find a 50 megapixel rear sensor with f/1.8 lens accompanied by a 5-megapixel (f/2.0) super wide-angle camera and one for 2-megapixel depth readings (f/2.4). On the front we have an 8 megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

This Nokia G60 5G has the capacity to two phone lines (physical SIM, eSIM) with 5G, WiFi 6E (ready), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The phone resists splashes of water thanks to the IP52 and has the fingerprint reader on the side.

Nokia G60 5G versions and prices

The new Nokia mobile phone will hit the market on an undetermined date, but the brand does warn that it can be purchased in Pure Black and Ice Grey, and that its most basic model, 4GB and 64GB, can be purchased for 329 euros .

  • Nokia G60 5G with 4GB/64GB: 329 euros.
  • Nokia G60 5G with 4GB/128GB: price to be determined.
  • Nokia G60 5G with 6GB/128GB: price to be determined.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

First official trailer for “Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey”

The horror production called Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey which has the cute...
Tech News

OPPO should sell some smartphones without charger in the box, confirms executive

During a presentation held in Europe, OPPO confirmed that it must stop selling some...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.