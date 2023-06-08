Nokia G60 5G: Realtime Battery Test | follow up

A few weeks ago, HMD Global started sales of three new Nokia handsets in green and yellow soil. Expanding its portfolio of entry-level phones with 5G support, the manufacturer is bringing the Nokia G60 5G, along with its feature phone Nokia 105 4G (2022) and the Nokia T10 tablet. And here we will start the tests with the first one.
The G60 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 platform, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 8 MP front camera, three cameras rear (50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, eSIM, NFC, fingerprint reader and P2 input, IP52 certification, 4,500 mAh battery with 20 W fast charging and Android 12.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
