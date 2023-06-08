Nokia G60 5G: Realtime Battery Test | follow up

A few weeks ago, HMD Global started sales of three new Nokia handsets in green and yellow soil. Expanding its portfolio of entry-level phones with 5G support, the manufacturer is bringing the Nokia G60 5G, along with its feature phone Nokia 105 4G (2022) and the Nokia T10 tablet. And here we will start the tests with the first one.

The G60 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 platform, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 8 MP front camera, three cameras rear (50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, eSIM, NFC, fingerprint reader and P2 input, IP52 certification, 4,500 mAh battery with 20 W fast charging and Android 12.