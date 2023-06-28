Nokia G60 5G: Decent phone that gets the performance right, but... | Analysis / Review

- Advertisement -

The Nokia G60 was launched in Europe in May 2023 along with the basicão 105 and the T10 tablet. The novelty arrives to compete precisely in the toughest segment where we have several options that try to win over the public for the good cost-benefit ratio. Is the Nokia G60 a good buy? Nokia has been promoting the G60 as its most sustainable phone. The back of the device is made of 100% recycled plastic and features small dots that remind us of packaging that actually uses recycled material. The sides are also made of recycled plastic, but here only 60% of its composition comes from recycled material. The build quality is good and it feels solid. Its screen is 6.58 inches and has Full HD + resolution with 120 Hz IPS LCD panel. The maximum brightness level is not the best and is below others in the category, especially models with an OLED screen. At least the contrast and viewing angle are good, as are the displayed colors which are vibrant without overdoing the saturation. The sound is only mono and the quality is below average. - Advertisement -

The hardware is on account of the Snapdragon 695 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Thanks to Nokia’s well-tuned and lightweight software, it helped the G60 beat third-party mid-rangers in our speed test. It manages to hold a large number of apps open at the same time. It also goes well with games and runs even the heaviest titles without overheating. The 4,500 mAh battery is below the standard currently in mid-ranges. This means that the Nokia G60 doesn’t get carried away with battery life and it only lasted 22 hours in our standardized test. Another point that could also be improved is the recharge time. The battery is not that big, but you still have to wait almost 2 hours to get 100% because of the only 20W charger. Free Fire: Weekly Rewards Schedule October 6-11 The photographic set consists of a 50 MP camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera and a simple camera for blurring scenarios with a resolution of 2 MP. The Nokia G60 does not stand out in the segment with its photographic quality. It is even capable of recording good images with good colors, contrast and dynamic range. Selfies are also cool, but photographic performance at night leaves something to be desired. The camcorder isn’t the best either. Is the Nokia G60 worth buying? Not at the current price. If its price drops considerably in the coming months, it could be a good buy. Until then, there are more interesting options as you can check out in the full review at the link below: - Advertisement -

Nokia G60 full review

The Nokia G60 was launched in May in Europe by BRL 1,999. Below you will find the best deals: