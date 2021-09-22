Nokia G50: Nokia’s cheapest 5G mobile arrives with a nearly 7-inch screen and a huge battery

After several weeks leaking, the Nokia G50 is now official. The company just launched the next member of the company’s “G” line, a affordable and modest family of phones where we already find the Nokia G10 and the Nokia G20.

The great novelty regarding these models is, as expected, the 5G connectivity, which comes from the Snapdragon 480 5G processor and that makes the Nokia G50 into the company’s cheapest 5G mobile. Other outstanding features are the 5,000 mAh battery and the large 6.82-inch screen.

Nokia G50 datasheet

Nokia G50

Screen

6.82 inch IPS LCD
HD + resolution

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

Versions

4GB / 64GB
4GB / 128GB
6GB / 128GB
Micro SD

Rear cameras

Main: 48 megapixels
Angular: 5 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

Battery

5,000 mAh
18W fast charge
10W charger included

System

Android 11

Connectivity

Dual 5G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
NFC
Headphone jack
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

8.85mm width
190 grams

Others

Side headphone reader
Silicone case included
Headphones included

Price

4GB / 64GB: 259 euros
4GB / 128GB: 279 euros

5G connectivity under a nearly 7-inch panel

The first thing that stands out about the new Nokia G50 is its huge 6.82 inch IPS LCD screen That, yes, remains in a low resolution HD +. This panel offers a maximum brightness of 450 nits and has a V-shaped notch where the 8 megapixel front camera is housed.

Inside the Nokia G50, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor along with two RAM options (4 and 6 GB) and two expandable internal storage (64 and 128 GB), although the availability of the configurations will depend on the country. To power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 18 W fast charging, although the charger it brings is 10 W.

The rear camera consists of three sensors: the 48 megapixel main, a 5 megapixel wide angle and a third 2 megapixel sensor for depth reading. The most important features are completed with a side headphone reader, the 5G dual SIM function and the usual connectivity options: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C and a headphone jack socket.

Versions and prices of the Nokia G50

Nokia G50 06

Nokia G50 in Ocean Blue color Already on sale in the Nokia online store in two versions depending on the internal storage, although soon it will also arrive in Midnight Sun color:

  • Nokia G50 4GB / 64GB: 259 euros

  • Nokia G50 4GB / 128GB: 279 euros

