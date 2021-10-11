Nokia G50 5G is positioned within the lower mid-range

With an already overwhelming number of 5G smartphones on the market, more and more companies are trying to stand out with low-priced, mid-range phones like the Nokia G50 5G. However, it never ceases to surprise us that HMD Global has opted for the same name as Motorola’s latest budget phone, positioning it even within the same segment.

In fact, the Nokia G50 5G works with eSame Snapdragon 480 processor, Qualcomm’s lowest-level 5G chipset; With a basic configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable. On the other hand, as is customary to find in phones in this range, it will also have a fairly generous 5,000 mAh battery.

However, not all phones will be the same. The Nokia G50 seeks to stand out when it comes to entertainment, with a 6.82-inch HD + screen, which will unfortunately be limited by a 60Hz refresh rate.

As for its cameras, it stands out a triple setup with a 48MP main, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The cameras are arranged inside a circular bulge that HMD Global seems to like, leaving no room for a fingerprint scanner that has thankfully been relocated to the side. while the front camera will be limited to a single 8MP lens within a waterdrop notch.

Lastly, this phone will come equipped with the latest version of Android 11, promising from HMD Global a guarantee of up to two years of operating system updates and three years of monthly security updates during its useful life.

Availability and price

At the moment the Nokia G50 5G has landed exclusively within the North American market, showing a starting price of 299.99 euros (approximately 260 euros, standard price for these low-level 5G phones), although it is expected that we will soon see its presence expanded in the rest of the markets.